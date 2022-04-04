Despite Brendan Yagesh dealing in each of his first two starts, Urbana baseball coach Mike Frownfelter pulled him early in both outings — an eventual loss to Sherwood and a win over Middletown.
But Monday afternoon against Linganore, Frownfelter let his ace go all seven innings. And he was rewarded.
Yagesh tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout, tallying a school-record 16 strikeouts. That dominance on the mound was enough to outduel fellow lefty Ben Moore in the Hawks’ 3-0 win over the Lancers.
“We let him go a little extra, just the way he was pitching. He was battling and controlling the game,” Frownfelter said. “He was just feeling good.”
Yagesh was a cool, steady presence on the mound all afternoon, rarely showing emotion as his punchout tally piled up. He mixed a high-80s fastball with a deceptively sharp breaking ball, leaving Linganore’s bats waving at air time and time again.
Yagesh found a new level of consistency, too. He worked ahead of nearly every batter and didn’t allow a three-ball count until the seventh inning. He allowed just three baserunners all game — a fourth-inning single, a fifth-inning hit batter and a seventh-inning walk.
That efficiency allowed Yagesh to cruise through the game with a relatively low pitch count, enabling Frownfelter to trot him out for his longest start of the season. Yagesh struck out at least two batters in every inning.
“Good to be out there for all seven again. It’s been a little bit,” Yagesh, a Mount St. Mary’s commit, said. “Just wanted to keep attacking the hitters, keep them off-balance, and that’s what I did most of the game.”
It was a revenge game of sorts for Yagesh, who was on the wrong end of a 2-1 loss to the Lancers last June.
And Linganore (2-4) once again had a big arm of its own to counter Yagesh. Moore, an Old Dominion commit, allowed one hit and matched his opponent through the first three innings.
Urbana broke through in the fourth as right fielder Keegan Johnson walked, took third after two wild pitches and scored on third baseman Connor Roussel’s RBI groundout. The Hawks added two more runs in the sixth — Riley Smith came home on a wild pitch and Roussel hit his second RBI groundout, this one plating Yagesh.
That was all Urbana (4-1) could muster, but the Lancers couldn’t counter on offense and back up their ace, who’s been a hard-luck loser in each of his three starts.
“Ben’s been pitching great,” Linganore coach David Keiling said. “He’s dominating every outing. We just got to do a better job of scoring runs for him.”
Moore struck out six and walked five, and only one of the runs he allowed was earned.
With Moore starting on Mondays, the Lancers typically get their opponent’s top arm in response. But Yagesh reached new heights.
He turned in perhaps the county’s best pitching performance of the season to date, shattering a school record in the process.
And it helped that Frownfelter let him go all the way.
“When you face a kid like Ben, you got to have someone opposite him to match him,” Frownfelter said. “And Brendan matched him, if not more.”
NOTES: Smith reached base three times for Urbana. ... Stephen Curry pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Linganore.
