NEW MARKET — When Logan Cole traveled around Maryland for lacrosse tournaments, he and his teammates noticed the wealth of practice walls for players to drill their skills.
Seeing those facilities made Cole realize something peculiar about Frederick County: it did not have a comparable lacrosse wall. So, he came up with a plan.
For his Eagle Scout project as part of Boy Scout Troop 628, the Linganore sophomore would build a dedicated lacrosse wall at LOUYAA Park in New Market for teams and players to use during practice and at their leisure. Now, after more than 18 months of planning, it’s finally coming to fruition.
Later in May, LOUYAA will unveil the wall, which is nearing completion after about a month of construction under Cole’s direction. It will be one of the only practice walls of its kind in Frederick County.
“In Frederick County, there’s just nothing, nowhere to play. There’s brick walls, but no specially designed wall for lacrosse,” Cole said.
That thought spurred Cole to connect with LOUYAA president Logan DiPaolo and lacrosse commissioner John Long in October 2020. Cole has been with the organization for most of his life, so he said putting a lacrosse wall at their park was an obvious fit.
Long and DiPaolo both jumped at the opportunity.
“One of the best ways to get better is to go find a wall. You don’t need a friend to throw the ball around with,” Long said. “You get a wall to help build your skills and hand-eye coordination.”
“What better way to give back to the community than a project that he would love and that is an absolute need for the area?” DiPaolo said.
But building a 12-foot-by-30-foot cinder block wall presents its challenges with design, permitting and cost. The project was too large-scale for Cole and his fellow scouts to build on their own, so he instead focused on managing the project while seeking a construction firm and funds.
Fortunately for him, he found both rather quickly.
Cole’s father, Kevin, connected him with Howard County-based contractor Buch Construction, which he had worked with before independent of this project. Buch, which regularly helps with Eagle Scout projects, offered to volunteer its resources to construct the wall and cover the approximately $10,000 cost of the project in conjunction with LOUYAA.
“When I saw this opportunity to have that community impact and something that is going to have a lasting legacy out there at that park, it was a no-brainer,” said Jeff Williford, Buch’s vice president of life sciences who’s mentoring Cole.
Cole said he was not expecting anywhere close to full funding — maybe “a quarter to half,” he said — but the revelation nearly moved him to tears.
So, the planning commenced.
Williford and a civil engineering firm helped Cole develop a framework and design for the wall, while LOUYAA assisted him with the permitting process. It took more than a year for the plan to be secured and construction to begin, but Cole developed his leadership skills throughout — a requirement for any Eagle Scout project.
“We ultimately got him to the point where he was managing the project, and he may not have known it,” Williford said. “It was kind of a ‘Karate Kid’ situation where I’m giving him little bits and pieces as he goes along, and then all of a sudden one day, it all clicks. Watching him progress through that process was fun to see.”
Now, Cole has a nearly-complete project to show for it. Cole and a few scout-mates still have to finish painting — green with a LOUYAA lacrosse logo — but the construction is substantially done. The wall is expected to be ready for use in late May.
And with it comes a dedicated space for Frederick County lacrosse players to practice and hone their skills.
“It’s putting a piece of lacrosse into LOUYAA Park,” Long said.
