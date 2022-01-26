Flipped onto his back in the decisive match Wednesday night by Brunswick’s EJ Dean, there was only one thought racing through the mind of Tuscarora freshman William Anspach.
“I was thinking I better bridge out of this or some people are going to be mad at me,” he said.
Remarkably, Anspach was “able to muster that last bit of strength”, as he put it, to avoid getting pinned. But his adventure at 138 pounds with Dean was far from over.
Trailing 5-4 in the final minute, Anspach took Dean down to go up by a point and then pinned him in 5 minutes, 22 seconds to lift Tuscarora to a 42-36 win over this visiting Railroaders.
Asked how he was able to avoid getting pinned, Anspach said, “I have a [strong] neck. That’s my reasoning for it.”
But Titans coach Trey Coates pointed to another quality that may have proved to be the difference.
“You have to have heart,” said Coates, who previously coached at Brunswick and is great friends with Railroaders coach Scott Tilles, who previously served as Coates’ assistant when he was at Brunswick.
“Every time when it’s a big match for them and they go out there, all I do is look at them and point to my chest, and they point to theirs and go out there.”
While Anspach secured the winning points, there were many contributors that put him in position to be the hero.
For example, Cooper Cammarata and Chase Wheeler continued their fine freshman seasons by registering pins at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively.
Then, there was sophomore Kohen Burdette, who bumped up to 152 pounds and pinned his opponent in 29 seconds.
Anspach’s heroics would not have been possible had senior Kamryn Herron not gotten a pin in 3:03 at 126 to put Tuscarora in front 36-33.
The lead changed hands three times over the final five bouts.
Facing his own pressure, Brunswick’s Payton Dean earned a 6-1 decision at 132 pounds over Tuscarora’s Reilly Herron to tie the match at 36 and give his team a chance.
It also shifted the onus to Anspach and Dean to pull the match out for their respective teams at 138.
Dean hurt his shoulder in Brunswick’s previous match and was not supposed to wrestle to give it some time to heal, according to Tilles.
“Then when [the match] got close, I had no choice,” the Railroaders’ coach said. “I said, ‘EJ, do you want to do it?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ ... The problem was, I didn’t have another guy at 138. He knew that, and I had to send him out.”
Trailing 2-0 after one period, Dean chose to take the top position to start the second period. Often times in that situation, the trailing wrestler would choose the bottom position to give them a chance to get out an earn a one-point escape.
Even Anspach was a bit thrown off by the decision.
“Even his coaches were saying [take] bottom, as well,” Anspach said.
However, the unconventional move paid dividends when Dean was able to power Anspach over onto his back.
For roughly 15 seconds, Anspach flailed underneath Dean as he tried to bridge out of his predicament. Somehow, he managed to avoid getting pinned and sending Brunswick to a momentous road win.
Perhaps Dean’s weakened shoulder prevented him from applying enough pressure to secure the pin.
“I commend the effort,” Tilles said of Dean’s willingness to wrestle.
Meanwhile, the victory could really provide a boost for Tuscarora’s young team. Earlier in the night, the Titans were routed by Winters Mill 68-12 prior to wrestling Brunswick.
“When you are winning or losing by a lot, the pressure is off,” Coates said. “But, right here, this is what you train for. This is what gets you to the next level.”
RESULTS
Tuscarora 42, Brunswick 36
145 — Corwine (B) pinned Feeny, 3:20; 152 — Burdette (T) pinned Cooke, :29; 160 — Runkles (B) pinned L. McCoy, 1:37; 170 — Wells (B) pinned C. McCoy, :21; 182 — Benitez (B) dec. Hughes, 12-6; 195 — Wassl (T) pinned Bois, 1:48; 220 — Muir pinned Oscar (T), 1:38; 285 — Wainberg (T) by injury default over Thompson, 1:25; 106 — Cammarata (T) pinned O’Connor, 1:04; 113 — Wheeler (T) pinned Mullen, 1:50; 120 — Herbert (B) pinned Patel, :09; 126 — K. Herron (T) pinned Markham, 3:03; 132 — Dean (B) dec. R. Herron, 6-1; 138 — Anspach (T) pinned Dean, 5:22.
