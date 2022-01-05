URBANA — When Aiden Bruce steps on a wrestling mat, the outside world finally, sometimes mercifully, goes quiet.
“I can’t hear my coach most of the time,” the senior at Linganore High School said. “Everything goes quiet, and I just wrestle. It’s just me and that kid on the mat.”
Bruce has been wrestling for nine years, and it’s taken a lot of hard work to get to this point.
When he was 4 years old, he was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder, and he deals with daily challenges as a result.
While being interviewed following Linganore’s 61-12 victory over Urbana on Wednesday night, Bruce admitted that his attention was diverted to a pair of kids throwing a ball in the gymnasium. He seemed fully engaged with the questioner and provided appropriate, thoughtful answers. But his focus was being pulled elsewhere.
During matches, breaks between periods and interruptions can present real challenges. But once the whistle blows and the clock starts ticking, he’s able to lock into a mental zone.
“I have been doing it for so long. It just comes naturally to me,” Bruce said.
Taking deep breaths and listening to music tend to be valuable tools when his head is really spinning.
Occasionally, a reminder or two from the bench makes a difference.
For example, on Wednesday, Bruce was tying up with his opponent at 152 pounds, Andrew Bennett of Urbana. With time running out in the final period, Linganore coach Ben Arneson got out of his chair and yelled at Bruce to stop trying to overpower his opponent and utilize one of his best moves, the double-leg takedown.
A second or two later, Bruce did just that to secure his final takedown on his way to a 13-3 major decision over Bennett.
As Bruce walked off the mat after getting his hand raised, Arneson looked at him and tapped his finger on the side of his own head, a gentle reminder to regain focus and be smart out on the mat. The win improved his record this season to 10-4.
Asked about his double-leg takedown after the match, Bruce said, “I have been working on keeping my arms inside [his stance]. I usually shoot with my arms out. So, I am just working on setting it up. That’s the best takedown I have.”
Bruce is one of three seniors on a young team loaded with talent. The others are state-title contender Chase Shultz (195 pounds) and Nate Wilson (113).
There are a handful of freshmen occupying prominent spots in the lineup, including Peyton Pickett, who typically wrestles opponents who are much older than him at 138 pounds.
“We are young with guys that want to work hard,” Arneson said.
The same could be said for Urbana, though the Hawks are more inexperienced than usual following the collapse of their feeder program.
On Wednesday, their issues were compounded by five starters being out of the lineup. Four were dealing with COVID-19, and one had a concussion.
“It’s just really been nice seeing the kids come in and us having the chance to improve their wrestling,” said Brad Nielson Sr., who is in his first full season as Urbana’s coach. “We measure it with each kid with how they are doing individually. I think that’s the best way to assess where we are.”
Linganore 61, Urbana 12
145 — Lawn (L) pinned Zhou, 3:05; 152 — Bruce (L) m. dec. Bennett, 15-3; 160 — Arneson (L) pinned Wageman, 2:56; 170 — Kuhar (U) dec. Whitmer, 10-5; 182 — Gentry (U) by forfeit; 195 — Shultz (L) pinned Keith, :15; 220 — Jenkins (L) pinned Koujah, :32; 285 — Hopkins (L) pinned A. Corso, 2:21; 106 — Wheat (L) by forfeit; 113 — Rizak (U) dec. Wilson, 10-4; 120 — Rohn (L) by forfeit; 126 — Considine (L) dec. Alahouzos, 11-6; 132 — Dickenson (L) pinned V. Corso, 5:05; 138 — Pickett (L) pinned Furr, :58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.