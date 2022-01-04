WALKERSVILLE — Walkersville’s girls basketball team recently lost its top scorer and rebounder, Abby Albertson, who broke her toe during a holiday tournament.
Despite being armed with such a ready-made excuse, the Lions headed into Tuesday’s game against Oakdale looking to improve.
Walkersville senior Ry Brunner exemplified that mentality.
Sitting in the locker room at halftime, Brunner wasn’t chalking up her slow start — she was held scoreless in the first half — to challenges she’s faced bouncing back this season from a knee injury she suffered in the fall.
“I was like, ‘I need to get it together. This is not how I normally play,” Brunner recalled. “I changed my mindset, and it kind of showed.”
Brunner scored nine of her team’s 11 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Lions hold on for a 41-39 win over the Bears in a game that stayed tight all night.
While this wasn’t Brunner’s first game, she thought it was the fullest game she’s played since suffering a bone bruise and sprained PCL in her final fall league game.
“She was short in the first half when she was in there a long time, and we talked about that,” Lions coach Troy Bolyard said. “But down the stretch, she’s a senior, so she’s expected to hit those shots, and she did.”
Brunner scored her first points of the night with a 3-pointer, which came on the second shot of a possession prolonged when a desperation heave hit the rim just before the shot clock horn sounded.
And shortly after that, with 5 minutes, 40 seconds left to play, Brunner banked in a jumper just before the shot clock horn sounded to give the Lions a 35-30 lead.
Waiting so long to take shots was a contrast to one possession early in the second quarter, when a rushed shot forced Bolyard to yell, “There’s 26 seconds on the [shot] clock.”
“We continue to try to get better and work on things. We tried to do some different things to try to make sure that we get some good looks,” Bolyard said. “We’re learning. We start a freshman point guard, so we’re learning that process and going through a lot of different things.”
The young point guard is Addison Boram, who finished with eight points and five assists.
“We like her,” Brunner said. “She’s really good at taking care of the ball and giving good passes.”
Jill Silver had nine points for the Lions (3-4), including their final basket of the night off a pass from Yvette Bessacque that gave the Lions a 41-36 lead with 53 seconds left.
Caroline Hinkelman and Gracie Bowers each had five rebounds.
“Caroline is a sophomore, and she stepped in and is playing in Abby’s place,” Bolyard said. “She’s doing a real good job.”
Oakdale (2-5) coach Rob Healy was pleased with his young, injury/health ravaged team’s effort. Like every other Bears loss this season, this one was by a single-digit deficit.
“We’re playing a lot of games close, just get to find a way to get over the hump,” he said.
After Bears freshman Jane Rape hit a 3-pointer to cut Walkersville’s lead to 41-39 with 17 seconds left, the Bears immediately got the ball back by forcing a jump ball after the Lions inbounded the ball.
But Sam Blaylock, who is Oakdale’s lone senior and sparkplug, couldn’t get off a clean shot. And while the Bears grabbed a rebound after a missed Walkersville foul shot, they weren’t able to take another shot before time expired.
Oakdale’s defense, which pressed constantly, did a good job of creating turnovers early on. The Bears also worked the ball to scorers like Emma Carey, who used backdoor cuts and passes from teammates like Brynn Ohlhoff to finish with a game-high 12 points.
Rape had 10 points and six rebounds. Blaylock had nine points. Carey had four rebounds, and Ohlhoff had three assists.
“[The Lions] made some shots tonight when it was low on the shot clock,” Healy said. “They made a shot, and we would give up a rebound if they missed sometimes. So we’ve got to clean up a few things.”
