BRUNSWICK — With all signs suggesting it just wasn’t going to happen Friday for the Brunswick High baseball team, the victorious postgame huddle commenced in shallow left field nevertheless, and an unbeaten start to the new season rolled into the weekend in improbable fashion.
The Railroaders had already used their two best pitchers this week, and then they fell into an early five-run hole against Smithsburg, facing a formidable starting pitcher who was racking up strikeouts at a frenetic pace.
Their defense wasn’t helping, with five total errors. As a result, their stirring rally to take the lead into the seventh inning was on the verge of going up in smoke.
Yet, despite all of that, Brunswick persevered and hung on for a wild, 6-5 win over the Leopards, a got-away-with-that-one effort that was punctuated in its own unique way.
“Even though it was ugly, we won,” Railroaders coach Roger Dawson said after his team improved to 3-0 this season. “A ‘W’ is a ‘W’ ... I’ll take it.”
Noticing that Smithsburg’s Griffan Lowman was extending his lead off third base by an extra step or two as the potential tying run with two outs in the top of the seventh, Dawson sent in the sign for a pickoff to his freshman pitcher, Colin Pearre, who was well into his fourth inning of solid relief.
“When they are giving you something like that in a ballgame, you have to take it,” Dawson said of Lowman’s extended lead off of third. “We have a play, and we practice it, and we put it on.”
This required some leap of faith because Dawson had just watched his team boot two routine grounders that would have ended the game. And now there were runners on second and third, and Brunswick’s one-run lead was hanging by a thread.
Pearre, who has been playing baseball since he was 3 years old, was undaunted by the situation and seems relatively unfazed as a freshman starter on a varsity team.
With Lowman leaning down the line, Brunswick third baseman Noland Genies broke perfectly toward the bag. Pearre fired it over to him, and Genies applied the tag on the unsuspecting Lowman for the final out.
“We executed [the pickoff] perfectly,” Dawson said. “I was confident we could make the play.”
Brunswick foiled a terrific start by Smithsburg pitcher Ethan Caudo, who struck out 13 over 5 1-3 innings and had previously given the Railroaders fits in the playoffs last season.
During one dominant stretch, Caudo struck out nine of the 10 batters he faced between the end of the first inning and the start of the fourth inning.
“He was able to spot up on the outside part [of the plate] every time, and didn’t miss in very much,” Brunswick senior catcher Joe Sweeney said. “We struggled to hit the outside pitch, and he was able to locate his breaking ball.”
But Caudo began to tire in the fifth inning, and Brunswick was able to capitalize.
Facing a two-strike count, Sweeney, the Railroaders’ leadoff man, was able to connect with one of those outside pitches, a fastball, and knocked it over the head of Smithsburg right fielder Isaac Grove for a two-out, RBI triple.
Caudo had thrown Sweeney two curveballs right before delivering the fastball. So, Sweeney had a sense it was coming.
The next batter, Tony Ricks Jr., knocked Sweeney in with a single to left to cut Brunswick’s deficit to 5-2.
“After moving here my sophomore year [from Smithsburg], all that was going through my head [after that triple] was ‘Let’s go!’” Sweeney said. “I was glad I was able to come through for my team when there were two outs.”
Sweeney delivered again with two outs in the sixth by ripping a bases-clearing double into left field off a Smithsburg reliever to give Brunswick a one-run lead.
“He tore the cover off of the ball all preseason,” Dawson said of Sweeney. “He just showed what he is capable of. He is one of our go-to guys offensively.”
Sweeney said it was “sweet redemption” to get the best of his former team. He transferred to Brunswick after his sophomore year at Smithsburg.
Meanwhile, the Railroaders were just happy to get their third victory of the week after Genies pitched a solid season opener to beat St. Maria Goretti and Oliver Ellison tossed a complete-game one-hitter with 13 strikeouts to beat Clear Spring a day earlier.
“We are still trying to figure out our No. 3 starter, and how we are going to win that third game of the week,” Dawson said. “Tonight, we had a sophomore [Tyler Lowery] and a freshman [Pearre] pitching for us. And the game was a pretty good indication of what you are going to see.
“We are going to give up some runs, and we are going to have to swing the bats to win that third game. Somehow, we were able to pull this one out.”
