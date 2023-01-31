THURMONT — It took all of 18 seconds for Garrett Bowie to swing the contest back in Brunswick’s favor.
The Railroaders trailed Catoctin boys basketball by five entering the fourth quarter, the threat of an upset suddenly looking real. But on the first possession, Bowie flashed into the corner and swished an open 3-pointer.
Seconds later, the senior guard got a steal underneath the basket as the Cougars couldn’t advance the ball. Bowie went up for the layup, scoring and getting fouled in the process.
He completed the and-one to put Brunswick ahead for good, and the Roaders blasted ahead from there. They outscored Catoctin by 15 in the final period en route to a 55-45 road win Tuesday night.
“I was just looking for my shot. It came to me, I hit it, got some confidence. Then I got the steal, got a rebound, got a bucket, went from there,” Bowie said. “We knew they were a little iffy with dribbling, so we pressed up on them to get some steals, get out and run. That’s what opened up the game.”
Brunswick (7-9) was particularly active with its hands in the fourth quarter, swatting several Cougar passes and dribbles to turn possessions around in its favor. The Roaders were able to maintain control of the ball for most of the quarter, and that led to several scores — a corner 3 by sophomore forward Ethan Houck, a strong finish for 2 by senior center Ethan Genos and another cutting layup by Bowie.
They were spurred by Houck’s steal and slam early in the third quarter, setting the defensive tone.
“We started to put a little more pressure on them. We didn’t do too much of that in the first half,” Brunswick coach Larry Brown said. “We wanted our guys to stay active on the defensive end, stay disciplined, and things just started to click at the right time. We want to be that fourth-quarter team.”
It also helped that the Roaders had a persistent scoring threat like Genos to operate the offense.
He asserted himself down low and banged around Catoctin’s backup bigs playing in place of the absent Colin Toms, the Cougars’ leading scorer and the county’s leading rebounder. Genos went straight up for nine lay-ins, going through and pivoting around his defenders with ease.
“We were trying to go with the flow of the offense,” Genos said. “When the opponent’s in zone, we’re just trying to get the ball to the middle, so I’m taking the shots that are open and just trying to get other people open.”
Genos did that often Tuesday, finishing with a game-high 23 points. He also pulled down seven rebounds and recorded three steals.
“Today, nobody could guard him,” senior guard Ricky Cicmanec said. “When you have somebody like that, it’s easy getting the ball down low. He was doing it all.”
Cicmanec added eight points, four assists and five steals. Houck added 11 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Bowie had 10 points.
Brunswick needed all of that to stave off Catoctin (2-14), which proved feisty and difficult to ward off until the closing minutes. The Cougars jumped out to an early eight-point lead, and though that evaporated, they hung around within a possession for most of the first three quarters.
They pounced in the final minutes of the third, methodically going on a 9-0 run to take a five-point lead into the fourth. That’s when Bowie scored twice and the Roaders took over, though Catoctin coach Zach Woodward was proud of his team’s effort.
“We played hard, but props to Brunswick. They wanted it a little more in the fourth quarter,” he said. “When it comes down to needing to have our team step up, you need to find five guys on the court that are willing to do the job. We’re learning; we’re a young team.”
Catoctin sophomore guard Logan Williams led the way with 12 points, while junior forward Robert Ruch Jr. and junior center Gavin Watkins each chipped in 10 points.
Brunswick also won the JV game, 54-41. Eli Miller led with 19 points, while Mark Cooke added 10 points.
