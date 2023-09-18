BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick boys soccer team is still trying to find its identity.
That’s to be expected after the class that led the Railroaders to two straight Class 1A state titles graduated and left behind a younger group eager to continue that success. But Brunswick doesn’t want to linger on the past.
“Obviously, that was a special run, and it’s really hard to even put words into it,” Roaders coach Shawn Baker said. “Just continuing to grow, and honestly, not even comparing this year’s group to last year’s group because it’s so different.”
So far, it’s been an up and down preseason and first five regular season games. At times, Brunswick looks like a team still figuring it out.
And at others, it looks like it has figured it out, such as Monday night’s 2-0 home win over Walkersville that Baker and senior captain Blake Whitcomb termed the team’s most complete game of the year.
“We needed this,” Whitcomb said. “We needed to see that we could actually play and score goals, because we haven’t been able to finish the ball very well this season.”
That’s something that’s held the Roaders back, and even against the Lions, they could have put more on the board than they did.
Brunswick dominated possession all evening and fired one high-danger chance after another toward Walkersville keeper Kollin Purgason, who finished with 15 saves. Only two shots got by — one from Whitcomb off a turnover in the 15th minute, and one from Chris Vasquez Molina, who headed in a corner in the 44th minute.
“We’re really good at holding the ball, we just need to finish in the final third,” Whitcomb said. “We could’ve had five or six goals today off back post runs that I was two steps late [to], or somebody else missed a touch. It’s there, but we just need to finish.”
Some of that can be attributed to the fact that many players are seeing extended varsity minutes for the first time.
Whitcomb is the Roaders’ only senior, and while some of the juniors saw significant game action in last year’s state championship run, they now have to step up alongside him as leaders.
“It’s definitely been a growing experience with the team chemistry, them learning to play with each other, guys stepping into new roles,” Baker said. “They went from 40-, 50-minute players to being 80-minute players and asking them to do it every day at practice.”
They’re beginning to settle into a groove, as evidenced by Monday’s win. Noah Paschalides forced the turnover that led to Whitcomb’s strike, while Chase Malone nearly finished several strong chances and Daniel Cabeza made a sliding defensive play to keep the Lions (2-2) off the board.
Brunswick hopes this group — and especially that junior class — continues to mesh, and they’ll eventually establish an identity. Whatever that looks like, the Roaders (3-2) hope to be a postseason force once more.
“This shows some of the kids that didn’t believe that we can do it,” Whitcomb said. “We’re still trying to figure it out. I think we’re getting there. We can really move the ball around if we put forth the effort, but if we don’t put any effort in, we’re not gonna do well.”
