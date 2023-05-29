State Tennis Finals
Brunswick mixed doubles pair Keira McDonald and Ben Kennedy defeated Liberty’s Grace Maesten and Hayden Speace, 6-2, 6-3, to win the Railroaders’ first state championship in school history Saturday.

State Tennis Finals

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

Brunswick’s mixed doubles tennis team of Ben Kennedy and Keira McDonald were cruising along in the Class 1A championship match on Saturday at Baker Park’s Fleming Avenue Courts when things took a slight detour.

After going up in the second set, 4-0, the Brunswick pair got a little sloppy in its play. Instead of capitalizing on many unforced errors by Liberty’s Hayden Speace and Grace Maesten, Kennedy and McDonald found themselves making the same mistakes as their counterparts on the court.

