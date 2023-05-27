Brunswick’s mixed doubles tennis team of Ben Kennedy and Keira McDonald were cruising along in the Class 1A championship match on Saturday at Baker Park’s Fleming Avenue Courts when things took a slight detour.
After going up in the second set, 4-0, the Brunswick pair got a little sloppy in its play. Instead of capitalizing on many unforced errors by Liberty’s Hayden Speace and Grace Maesten, Kennedy and McDonald found themselves making the same mistakes as their counterparts on the court.
This setback enabled the Liberty pair to win three straight games. Brunswick coach Lee Zumbach, standing nearby on the sidewalk, didn’t like what he saw.
“I’m thinking: Don’t make me go down there again,’” Zumbach said during the match, referring to his periodic chats with Kennedy and McDonald between games.
He wanted them to get back to playing the strong, aggressive style of tennis that had gotten them a 6-2 win in the first set. A sudden collapse, so close to winning the match — and the school’s first state tennis championship — would be hard to take.
Another fence-side talk was not needed.
Kennedy and McDonald righted their own ship, getting back into their familiar style of play, dominating the final two games of the set for a 6-2, 6-3 victory, sealing the Class 1A state mixed doubles crown for the Railroaders.
Brunswick started tennis in the mid-1960s, but the school never had a singles or doubles player win a state championship until Saturday morning. The Railroaders had two players reach the state finals, with a third player finishing third, but they never were previously able to bring home the gold medal.
“Honestly, I don’t know what to say,” McDonald, a junior, said on being a part of Brunswick tennis history. “Yeah, I’m kinda at a loss for words.”
It ended up being a double-breakthrough day for county schools on Saturday. Urbana tied with Montgomery and Broadneck for the Class 4A team championship on Saturday. All three schools scored 21 points.
Team titles are new this year in the MPSSAA, Urbana coach A.J. Stuart said.
The Hawks had a shot at a state 4A championship in girls doubles, with Claire Kim and Meredith Flynn facing off against Thomas Wootton’s Naomi Esterowitz and Anusha Iyer, in a matchup of the top two seeds in Class 4A competition. But the Patriots duo swept Kim and Flynn, 6-0, 6-2, for the state crown.
As it turned out, that runner-up spot was enough to get Urbana across the finish line to tie with Blair and Broadneck for the 4A state team crown.
Meanwhile, Kennedy and McDonald spent the regular season as Brunswick’s top boys and girls singles players, but Zumbach thought putting the pair together in mixed doubles competition would give the Railroaders a better chance at a state title.
“You look around for what would be the best combinations for mixed doubles during the regular season,” Zumbach said.
Once Kennedy and McDonald were together, they had to adjust from their singles mindset.
“It was a little uncomfortable at first,” McDonald said of teaming up with Kennedy. “The aggressive style you play as a singles players doesn’t always work when you’re playing doubles.”
Nevertheless, McDonald and Kennedy made the adjustment for the postseason and reached Saturday’s championship match against Maesten and Speace. The fell behind 2-1 before reeling off five straight wins, taking the first set 6-2.
Things looked good early in the second set, with Kennedy and McDonald leading 4-0, just two wins away from the state title.
“We thought we had it in the bag,” said Kennedy, an early graduate junior. “But then, I think nerves started to get to us.”
Kennedy said regaining focus on the task at hand was all that was needed.
“The whole mentality of it all was just to get back in the game and play like we should be playing,” he said.
Kennedy and McDonald looked sharp in the first set. Kennedy led the way up front with his strong, low shots, dropping the ball in spots where returns by Speace and Maesten would be difficult. McDonald was quick to defend many of the returned volleys, especially in the backcourt.
“Ben has great topspin on his returns,” Zumbach said. “He also makes good cross-court shots. He hits his line shots well and gets the ball down.”
In the 4A girls doubles final later in the day, Kim and Flynn ended up being no match for Iyer and Esterowitz. Iyer’s powerful topspin on her returns kept the Hawks pair on the move the entire match, which took less than an hour to complete.
“They just overpowered us,” Urbana coach A.J. Stuart said. “We knew about Anusha from last year. She’s a very strong player.”
Iyer and Eiterwitz’s speed on their returns caused the Urbana pair to make a lot of unforced errors. Stuart said those types of mistakes can add up and be costly.
What put Urbana in position to contend for the team Class 4A state title was finishing in the top four in girls singles (Shloka Tambat) and boys doubles (Javin Ahuja/Rahul Harish). Tambat lost to Walt Whitman's Victoria Alveberg, 6-2, 6-4, in the semifinals. Ahuja and Harish lost to Churchill's Andrew Wu and Ethan Han, 6-0, 6-0, in the boys singles semifinals.
"We knew we had a chance for that team title," Stuart said, referring to those semifinal performances. "When Claire and Meredith got second at girls doubles, that was a big boost."
