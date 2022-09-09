Finding himself under JT Harich and Devin Philips on Brunswick's running back depth chart last season, Ben Wells didn't get many carries.
He understood.
"They were two seniors, they were in front of me, and I was a sophomore," he said. "They both were doing really well. It was just hard work trying to get in front of them, but I tried my best."
And given the chance to be the Railroaders' feature back in Friday's game against Thomas Johnson, Wells looked well-equipped to handle the job.
Taking 26 of Brunswick's first 27 carries, Wells rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored the game's first touchdown on a 24-yard catch-and-run, helping the Railroaders roll to a 42-23 win over the host Patriots.
This was a bounce-back win for the Railroaders, who were coming off a 35-0 loss to South Carroll in last week's season opener, which came during a week when the Railroaders had seven players out sick at one point.
"We went into last week banged up," Brunswick coach Jerry Smith said. "Yes, South Carroll was a really good team, but I think we definitely have a lot of left to show. And so this week was really about cleaning up our stuff and getting really good at what we do, and each week, we'll just add and add."
After getting blanked in their opener, the Railroaders wasted little time getting on the scoreboard for the first time of 2022, crafting a six-play, 51-yard touchdown drive on their first possession.
Wells finished things off by catching Ethan Houck's short pass and speeding down the left sideline to complete the 24-yard play with 5:23 left in the first quarter. The junior also carried the ball four times for 28 yards on the that drive, setting the tone for a night that saw him rush for more yards than he did all of last season.
"We told Ben we were going to work him," Smith said.
While Wells often used his power to gain additional yards, occasionally dragging a pile of defenders with him, he often found inviting holes created by his linemen.
"The line, they worked so hard this week. I'm thankful for them," said Wells, who seemed to have little trouble identifying holes. "Basically, I just read holes, I read blocks and I just bounce off the back and just go through. It's all instinct, really."
Wells scored on touchdown runs of 18 and 5 yards. The latter, which gave Brunswick a commanding 28-7 lead with 6:43 left in the third quarter, turned out to be the junior's last official carry of the night.
Brunswick then gave freshman Andre Phillips and senior Isaac Herbert some work. Herbert scored on a 28-yard run.
"Ben's more of a power back," Herbert said. "I see a hole and I just hit it real quick, more of a speed back."
Herbert also was a big contributor for Brunswick's defense, making an interception and teaming up with Nathan Nedrow on back-to-back tackles for loss in the first quarter to help set the tone for a first-string defense that enjoyed a solid night.
TJ's only touchdown in the first half came on Emijahe Addison's 90-yard kickoff return at the 11:33 mark of the second quarter.
Brunswick's defense also recovered two fumbles, including one pounced on by Nedrow after Wells (who is a linebacker) made a strip sack in the fourth quarter.
And while the Railroaders pounded the ball most of the night, Houck threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Payton Dean, who hauled in the ball after it sailed just beyond the reach of a TJ defender near the left sideline.
Houck also scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter.
"I was really proud of our effort," Smith said. "This week we had a better week, not our best, but still a better week, and then we're just going to get ready for Boonsboro next week."
In the fourth quarter, TJ (0-2) got a pair of touchdowns on Mikhai Evans' 1-yard run and Jackson Bittner's 27-yard touchdown pass to Avree Harris.
