Brunswick bears no resemblance to the program Jerry Smith took over at the start of 2017.
The Railroaders now have a three-year starter at quarterback with plenty of time still to improve and grow.
They have a running back who was among the county leaders in both yards and touchdowns last season.
They have a deep receiving corps. They are big and experienced along the offensive and defensive lines.
And now they have some real playoff experience under their belt, having advanced to the Class 1A state semifinals last fall with largely the same crew that will take the field this season. They finished with their most wins (nine) since 2010.
“I think it’s been a little bit of luck. I think there have been some kids that have come through that have had a lot of talent and ability and been able to develop off of them and kind of just grow,” Smith said of getting the program to this point as he enters his seventh season as the head coach at his alma mater.
When he was hired in January 2017, the Railroaders were coming off back-to-back winless seasons and had not had a winning season since 2012.
“These kids, they don’t want to lose,” he said. “They don’t like the mindset or the mantra that we are a small school to get pushed around. They don’t like that. So, there’s like a chip on their shoulder as they are coming through. And I think that’s been a good thing.”
Smith has led Brunswick to three consecutive winning seasons, and he believes this season’s team has a chance to be his best yet, despite the losses of standout lineman Nate Nedrow and top-flight receiver Isaac Herbert to graduation.
There are no shortage of offensive options, which presents Smith with a happy dilemma.
“Finding ways to get everybody the ball,” he said. “The last couple of years, it’s been one or two guys that we primarily fed, and then sprinkled it around. Now, there are so many guys deserving the ball, it’s just making sure that the opportunity is there. The ability level is there for everyone to be a playmaker.”
Everything starts with 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior quarterback Ethan Houck, who passed for more than 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
Houck has found his voice as a leader two years after stepping into a starting varsity quarterback job as a freshman.
“It was definitely tough having to step up with all of these 18-year-old seniors and, like, having to have a voice with those seniors,” Houck said of that challenge.
But now he is fully in command, directing traffic and making faster reads on his throws. He is also capable of making plays and keeping plays alive with his legs, as he has shown in previous seasons.
“He is in the process of being able to read the defense beforehand and recognize what the best option is [on his own],” Smith said. “If this person does this, the next step is this.”
Houck will still have the option of handing off to senior running back Ben Wells, who burst onto the scene last fall with a 1,649-yard, 11-touchdown season, averaging almost six yards per carry.
And Wells will be running behind an experienced line that returns everybody but Nedrow, including 6-foot-7, 330-pound left tackle Andrew Racosky, a first team All-County selection last season.
The receiving corps lost Herbert (55 catches, 731 yards, 11 TDs) and Ethan Genos (14 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD) to graduation. But Smith is confidant a playmaker or two will emerge from the group on hand.
The group includes Nate Borawski, Jake Genos, Payton Dean and Mark Cooke, as well as senior tight end Luca Mosley.
With the exception of Borawski, a sophomore, “these are all guys that have been with us three years,” Smith said.
The defense is also experienced with nine starters set to return.
Not that long ago, the idea of the Railroaders competing for a state title would have been easily dismissed.
Now, it is becoming an expectation, at least with those in and around the program.
“I think we can push and compete for a deep [playoff] run. I do,” Smith said. “I believe that with all of my heart.”
