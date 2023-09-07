BRUNSWICK — Brunswick junior keeper Sydney Williams tipped a high, on-the-money shot over the crossbar during the fifth minute of overtime in Thursday’s season opener against Poolesville.
Good thing she recently began working with assistant coach Pat Elam on goalkeeping skills like hops, which allow keepers to get all the way up to the crossbar.
“I’m 5-3, so it’s a little tough sometimes,” said Williams, who’s in her third year as the Railroaders’ starting keeper. “I’ve definitely improved on that. Freshman year, I don’t think I would’ve made many of these saves.”
She made more stops than Poolesville cared to witness. But on the corner kick that resulted from Williams’ aforementioned over-the-crossbar tip, Breanna Salovich sent a right-to-left ball to Morgen Smith, who banged the ball into the net with 6:14 left to give the Falcons a 2-1 win in girls soccer action.
After tying the game in the final minutes of the first half on Alex Sosna’s goal, Poolesville (1-1) spent most of the second half generating what looked like promising scoring opportunities, only to have them thwarted by Williams.
“Sydney played absolutely amazing,” Brunswick coach Dara Demich said. “We pulled her up as a freshman and she was a little shaky. But we brought in some goalie coaches here, and her confidence has just gone up, and we tried to take the pressure off her.”
After playing even with Poolesville in the first half, Brunswick didn’t get many scoring opportunities in the second half. The best one came when Layke Jensen — who scored the match’s first goal — beat the keeper to a ball on the right side and lined a shot off the left post.
“I think they were a little bit more physical. We didn’t sub much,” Demich said. “I think that kind of affected us late in the game.”
Still, the Railroaders showed some pluck, especially for a team that lost 10 players from last year and has just two seniors.
Brunswick took a 1-0 lead when Jensen took a feed from Jacie Powell, faked out a defender and scored on a shot from the left side during the ninth minute.
“We’ve been really improving on the offseason,” Williams said. “I’m excited to see what we can do. I mean, we lost this game, but it was a good game.”
