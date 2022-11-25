STEVENSVILLE — As Kent Island’s Kasey Heath chunked off 4-yard run after 4-yard run, what came next felt inevitable. Middletown had not been able to hold up the bruising running back in the second half, and this fourth-quarter drive felt like a game-definer.
Sure enough, Heath found a hole and broke through for a 17-yard touchdown, the winning score. The Buccaneers then made a defensive stand and kneeled out a 14-7 win at home over the Knights in a Class 2A state football semifinal.
Kent Island advanced to its first state title game, where it will face Milford Mill next Friday.
“Hats off to them. They’re a great team. They did not quit. It was a dogfight down to the very bitter end,” Middletown coach Collin Delauter said.
As it was expected to be, with Heath and Carson Smith manning the two backfields. Both squads sported a similar power running game, with Heath’s Buccaneers prevailing after a slow start.
Yet, it first appeared like Smith and the Knights (9-4) would have the edge. After a scoreless first half, Middletown opened the third quarter with a 14-play, 66-yard drive that lasted more than eight-and-a-half minutes, ending on Smith’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.
But Kent Island marched down the field in three minutes, and Heath found the end zone on fourth-and-goal. Those were the first points Middletown allowed all postseason, and the Buccaneers soon broke through again.
After a defensive stop, Kent Island put together a six-minute drive, running bit by bit on each of the 13 plays before Heath broke off the winning 17-yard score.
On the ensuing drive, the Knights had a long third-down conversion nullified by a penalty, and that was their last forward progress. The Buccaneers (12-1) then sealed their victory with a sack.
“I’m proud of our guys for battling hard,” Smith, who rushed for 104 yards, said.
But he was more proud of how he and his teammates came together and made it to the state semifinal after an uneven start to their campaign.
Middletown was .500 with three games left in the regular season, but rattled off six straight wins and took Kent Island to the wire. It’s the end for the line for Smith and his fellow seniors, the last class that was around for the Knights’ 2019 state title.
It’s a group that knows how to win, and they nearly went all the way again with a more unsung squad.
“It’s just a crazy ride, and to see it end, it hasn’t really sunk in yet. When it does, I’m not excited for it, but I’m so blessed to have everything that I have,” Smith said. “I’m such good friends with these guys, and I’ll be friends with them for the rest of my life.”
Then, fellow senior and quarterback Cam Baker came over to share a hug with Smith. The running back told him: “You’re a great friend. I love you so much. You played your [expletive] heart out.”
As for Baker, while he wasn’t frequently called upon to throw, he calmly managed Middletown’s offense all year.
But someone else will have to step into that role, along with Smith's. The underclassmen now have the experience of a playoff run coming up just short, seeing Heath cross the goal line.
It’s a feeling that will carry over as they take the reins next year, and it’s one Delauter knows all too well, having been in a similar position as a player.
“It gives you tremendous drive, and hopefully they’ll be ready to go to work to make it 14 [games] next year,” Delauter said.
