STEVENSVILLE — As Kent Island’s Kasey Heath chunked off 4-yard run after 4-yard run, what came next felt inevitable. Middletown had not been able to hold up the bruising running back in the second half, and this fourth-quarter drive felt like a game-definer.

Sure enough, Heath found a hole and broke through for a 17-yard touchdown, the winning score. The Buccaneers then made a defensive stand and kneeled out a 14-7 win at home over the Knights in a Class 2A state football semifinal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription