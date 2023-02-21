Track 1A/2A Buffington
Catoctin High School senior Brody Buffington crosses the finishes line winning a 1A Maryland State Championship and breaking a state record in the 55 meter dash with a time of 6:19.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

LANDOVER — Life began to really change for Brody Buffington, 17, of tiny, rural Thurmont with the 6.25 second 55-meter dash in mid-January.

That was the fastest time any high-school athlete had run in the event during this indoor track and field season to that point and put the Catoctin High senior on the map as a certified, elite sprinter.

Catoctin's Brody Buffington won the Class 1A 55-meter dash in a state-meet record 6.19 seconds on Tuesday in Landover.

