LANDOVER — Life began to really change for Brody Buffington, 17, of tiny, rural Thurmont with the 6.25 second 55-meter dash in mid-January.
That was the fastest time any high-school athlete had run in the event during this indoor track and field season to that point and put the Catoctin High senior on the map as a certified, elite sprinter.
All of a sudden, the whispers and the murmurs got louder. Strangers became more comfortable about approaching him. A few would even ask for an occasional autograph.
Then came his controversial disqualification in the 300 dash at regionals for prematurely celebrating a win, which blew up nationally and knocked him out of states in the event as the defending champion, and the 6.21 he ran in the 55 dash in New York City at the prestigious Millrose Games on Feb. 11, and his legend grew even more.
Now there is a buzz around Buffington before and after every race he runs.
After blazing into history Tuesday night with the fastest 55 dash time ever run in Maryland high school indoor track (6.19 seconds, tied for second nationally this season) at the state indoor meet, Buffington let out a celebratory scream upon seeing the time flash on the board. He then ran down and high-fived a line of track-side spectators, signed a few autographs for some young kids and honored a selfie request with three girls from another team he didn’t even know.
He snapped the selfie himself using a phone belonging to one of them.
“I am just getting used to it,” Buffington said before glancing up at his time on the board once again. “S---. That was the exact time I wanted.”
Buffington’s stature has grown to the point that he is unintentionally taking some of the shine, spotlight and media attention away from the vast accomplishments of his teammates, which helped him bring home Catoctin’s second consecutive state indoor team title to go with their first outdoor team championship last spring.
The Cougars dominated the Class 1A field with five victories leading the charge. They rang up 79 points, 28 more than second-place Cambridge South Dorchester.
“Awesome day today,” Catoctin boys coach Dave Lillard said. “Everybody rocked it.”
Other notable performances by Frederick County athletes outside of the Catoctin boys were turned in by Brunswick junior Morgon Corwine, who won the 1A pole vault with a personal-best mark of 12 feet, three days after winning his second county title for the Brunswick High wrestling team, this time in the 152-pound weight class. He will be one of the favorites to be a state champion in wrestling as well.
“It’s been exciting. It’s been fun,” Corwine said of the last three days. “I didn’t expect to come in here and win [the pole vault]. But I did.”
In the final event of the meet to finish, Middletown’s Ava Allen successfully defended her title in the 2A girls vault with a height of 12 feet. It’s the fifth state title overall for Allen, who won the outdoor title in the pole vault last spring and has two championships in the triple jump.
Ordinarily, the victories by Catoctin senior distance runner Alexander Contreras in the 1,600 (4:36.16) and 3,200 (10:26.74), junior middle-distance sprinter Furious Trammel in the 300 dash (a personal-best 35.37 seconds) and the sensational final leg of the Cougars’ winning 4x200 team by sophomore Shaymus Stull would command more attention, praise and headlines.
But they operate in Buffington’s orbit, which quite often means they don’t get their just due.
“I don’t look at it as a shadow,” said Trammel, who benefited from Buffington’s absence in the 300 due to the DQ, which allowed him to claim the state title. “He inspires me to get better.”
The relationship between Buffington and his teammates, with all the success they generate, is actually pretty symbiotic.
“The team sees him as Brody, and I think he appreciates that,” Lillard said. “They see him as the No. 1 55 runner, 300 runner in Maryland. They also see him as Brody. They hang out with him. He goofs off with them. They joke around. They pick on him. He picks on them. They see him as Brody Buffington, and that, I think, help keeps him grounded.”
Buffington is enjoying his newfound celebrity status at meets. But it also seems that he could just as well do without it.
“I don’t care,” he said. “I like being the underdog. I like being the superstar. I like both.”
Later, after running the first leg of the winning 4x200 relay after he and his teammates decided that it would be better than him running his normal third leg, Buffington acknowledged, “It’s good for me. It’s a whole new experience. I am just going to enjoy it when I can.”
