Catoctin High senior Brody Buffington is set to test his speed once again against some of the fastest in the country Saturday at the New Balance Nationals Indoor in Boston.
Buffington, 17, will run in the 60-meter dash prelims shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday and then run in the 200 dash prelims around 2 p.m.
He was also entered in the long jump, an event he has one of the top marks in the nation in. But his coach, Dave Lillard, said he would not compete in the long jump because it would compress his schedule of events too much.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Buffington is running at the indoor national meet while gearing up to compete during the outdoor track season for Catoctin this spring.
This will be the first time he has run competitively since setting the Maryland state record for all classifications in the 55-meter dash on Feb. 21 with a time of 6.19 seconds in the Class 1A final at the state indoor meet in Landover.
He also ran the first leg for Catoctin’s winning 4x200 relay team at the state meet.
Buffington got an early taste of running on the national stage almost two weeks prior to states when he ran in the prestigious Millrose Games in New York City.
There, he was timed at 6.21 in the 55 dash, which was then a personal best, as he placed second in the 60-meter dash in 6.66 seconds.
Buffington also finished second in the 300 dash at Millrose in a personal-best 33.8 seconds, which is one of the top five times in the nation during this indoor season.
He arrives at these national meets as somewhat of a known quantity, stemming from his controversial disqualification in the 300 dash for celebrating prematurely at the 2A West regional meet on Feb. 4 in Hagerstown.
That knocked him out of the state meet in the 300 dash as the defending 1A champion.
The DQ was appealed but upheld on two separate occasions by meet and state officials.
As video of the race and finish-line actions that got Buffington disqualified circulated on social media and online, he received an outpouring of support, including from numerous Olympians, as many people felt the officials’ ruling was a travesty, unfairly robbing Buffington of a victory and a chance to defend his state title.
