When winter sports practice began in November across Frederick County, there were 40 kids in the wrestling room at Linganore High.
At a football school where wrestling had always been fairly low on the sports totem pole, this was a pretty significant development.
When Ben Arneson came back to coach the sport at his alma mater in 2017, there were fewer than half that number.
And the large turnout was the first true indication that this season, which culminated Saturday in the school’s first state duals championship at North Point High School, had a chance to be different for the Lancers.
“Finding the word is probably a bigger struggle because of how much it means,” Arneson said Monday afternoon, as he watched his wrestlers play an improvised version of handball on the school’s football field, a needed respite from what he describes as a relentless, three-month grind they have been on.
“Some of these boys, I have coached since they were itty-bitty. I said then these boys had the chance to do something super special. I wanted to come here [to Linganore] to help figure it out.”
There was a certain fearlessness to these Lancers as they went about business during the dual season. No team or challenge seemed to intimidate them.
They finished 19-0 in duals outside of regular-season tournaments. That included wins over Class 4A finalist Urbana (52-14), 2A semifinalist Middletown (32-24) and 10-time state champion Damascus (44-24) in the 3A West regional final.
On Saturday at North Point High School in Waldorf, they were at or near their best again, rolling past Marriotts Ridge (70-9) in the 3A semifinals and then handling the host school (50-21) in the championship match.
“What’s crazy is North Point was hosting the thing and we had more fans there. It was an electric atmosphere,” said senior heavyweight Joel Hopkins, who secured a pin over North Point’s Kayden Chavers in 1 minute, 55 seconds at 285 pounds, igniting a run of four consecutive pins and five victories overall that broke open what had been a close match.
The Lancers trailed 21-20 going into Hopkins’ match. But his pin, as well as falls by sophomore Josh Arthur (106 pounds), freshman Cash Wheat (113), sophomore Brennan Considine (120) and a forfeit victory by sophomore Dylan Rohn (126) put a fitting exclamation point on Linganore’s team season.
“Honestly, it’s the effort,” said senior Chase Witmer, who pulled out a 7-5 victory at 195 to hand North Point’s Dominick Queen his second loss of the season. “Our kids, they just don’t give up. Even when we are down in a match, we are going to wrestle until we are back on top. No one gives up on this team.”
That’s a mindset that all wrestling coaches seek to instill. And it’s one that didn’t exist at Linganore on a wider scale until Arneson came back onto the scene.
He arrived with credentials, having turned Urbana into a Frederick County powerhouse, culminating with the 4A-3A duals championship in 2012 and the county’s first team title at the individual state tournament in ‘13.
Up until he took over as coach, Linganore wrestling was pretty much hanging its hat on the Frederick County team title it had won during Arneson’s freshman season as a wrestler for the Lancers in 1990.
But since he took over as coach six years ago, Linganore has been a rapidly rising program. In 2019, the Lancers won their first regional duals championship on their way to a runner-up finish at states, as well as another team title at the county individual tournament.
They have been a formidable team ever since.
“The mental side of it for me is one of the biggest things,” Arneson said. “What I try to tell all of these kids is being mentally tougher is one of the hardest things in life. The only place I ever found that gets close enough to it is here [on a wrestling mat]. You are out there by yourself. You are physically exhausted. And your mind has to be able to keep pushing in order to be successful.
“Hopefully, when these kids all move on to do other things in life, they’ll have that to be able to draw from.”
That’s also why Monday was important on the football field.
As the wrestling season now shifts from team to individual competition, starting with the county tournament Friday and Saturday at Frederick High School, Arneson felt it was important for his team to be able to get away from the grind on the mat and reset.
“Win or lose on Saturday [at the state duals], we were going to come out here today and do this,” Arneson said, referring to the team handball games. “We were going to make sure that we had the ability to go do [other] things. Have fun. Laugh and joke and start over. Cause it does. The whole season starts over again. It does. Once states is over, you have to regroup.”
