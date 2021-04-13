THURMONT — There are six girls in the Burge family.
As one of them, Urbana senior Rayah Burge, said, “We have a whole volleyball team.”
She wasn’t kidding, either.
Ranging in age from 10 to 19, all six Burge sisters play volleyball, and Rayah is one of four who has suited up for Urbana’s program, which is helmed by her father, Jerry Burge.
In fact, Rayah’s sister, Logan, is also currently a middle hitter for the Hawks’ varsity team. And when illness prevented Logan from playing in Tuesday’s match, Rayah filled in admirably as a middle hitter to help the Hawks roll to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-16 win over host Catoctin.
With the win, the 8-0 Hawks finished with an unbeaten regular-season record for the second straight season and earned a spot in Thursday’s CMC championship match.
“It’s been a wild ride for all of us,” said Rayah Burge, noting how Hawks who also play for club teams have missed high school matches this season. “But it’s been nice to have a senior season and being able to come back and be undefeated in our conference.”
Fortunately, the Hawks possess plenty of versatile players who can fill voids on the fly. Rayah Burge, normally an outside hitter, did that very thing on Tuesday, when Urbana needed someone to occupy the middle.
“She played there before,” Jerry Burge said. “She’s one of my most versatile players who, if I need her in a pinch to do something, she can do it, and she will perform and she will score.”
Coming from a household loaded with volleyball players doesn’t hurt someone looking to build an array of skills in the sport.
“Both my parents play volleyball as well, so it definitely is a family tradition,” said Rayah, who’s older sister Trinity Burge starred for the Hawks before graduation and going on to play at Radford. “It’s definitely a competitive environment for all of us.”
Rayah, who will continue her career at Division II Nyack College (New York), finished with six kills and three blocks. She was fired up after most if not all of her kills, and Jerry pointed at her after she delivered one to give the Hawks a 15-8 lead in the third set.
“It definitely is an adrenaline rush,” Ranah Burge said. “You just put everything into the game, and your heart’s there, and your teammates are around you. It’s just great to have that energy and you definitely feed off that when you get those great hits.”
The greatest of the night came earlier that set from Urbana junior Tatiana Johnson. Taking a well-placed pass from Makala Thompson, Johnson jumped high and delivered a powerful, downward swing that caused the ball to quickly hit the floor before bouncing with authority.
“She just put it right on the net, and we fooled the block and there was nobody there, and she just bounced it,” Jerry Burge said. “It was awesome.”
Following the loss of Trinity Burge to graduation, Thompson is now entrenched as another setter along with Johnson.
“Makala’s a setter by trade, but she was stuck behind Trinity and Tatiana,” said Jerry Burge, who nonetheless eagerly found a spot for Thompson on the court back then. “I always put her on the outside because I had to have to her on the court.”
Thompson finished with 10 kills, 11 assists and four aces, while Johnson had seven kills, 11 assists and 18 digs.
Penelope Hiepler also had 18 digs, along with three aces, solidifying the defense as usual.
“I don’t have to ever worry about what’s going on back there because I know she’s back there to cover it,” said Jerry Burge, who also praised Cathryn Diaz. “Between her and Cat Diaz, when you put those two together, it’s a really good 1-2 punch.”
Chayney Barnhart, who rolled off a series of kills in the third set, led the Cougars with nine kills and 16 digs. Paige Romeril had seven kills and 12 digs. Rylee Curtis had five kills. Sheridan Chaney had 16 digs. Anna Belluomo had 10 digs. Mee Rae Harding had 13 assists, and Paige Smith had 12 assists.
