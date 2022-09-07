Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.50/week
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
URBANA — Until two weeks ago, Urbana field hockey senior Cameryn Burley had never donned the goalie pads.
She was a defender, so she seemed the best fit when the Hawks’ usual starting keeper couldn’t make a scrimmage and they needed an emergency fill-in.
Burley donned Urbana’s purple No. 44 jersey and stood between the pipes, playing a solid 60 minutes to convince Hawks coach AJ Stuart to give her a look in regular-season play.
Her first test? A Bethesda-Chevy Chase squad that, like Urbana, is a perennial state title contender.
The Hawks have never defeated the Barons, and though that didn’t change Wednesday night with a 2-1 B-CC win, Burley’s efforts gave her team a shot.
“I had done maybe two practices in goal prior to this game, so I was certainly nervous,” Burley said. “But I know I have enough athletic ability to be able to save some of the balls, especially with the help of my defense.”
That was evident as she made five saves and looked comfortable covering the cage.
Though Burley said her heart rate was up early, she didn’t show any nerves, going to the ground to make a save in an early first-quarter scramble in front.
Burley picked up her play in the second half, making stop after stop on penalty corners as the Barons surged.
Scenes from Urbana vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase at Urbana High School on Wednesday.
Katina Zentz
“I kind of settled down into the game and figured out how I was going to stop some balls and communicate with the defense where the other team was,” Burley said.
Said Stuart, “We’re so happy she’s the anchor of our defense right now.”
Ultimately, B-CC won out with an early fourth-quarter goal by Oona Buckley, who rifled a shot past Burley off a corner.
That flipped momentum back to the Barons, who were scuffling a bit as the Hawks closed in during the latter part of the third quarter.
Urbana (2-1) didn’t have many chances in the first half but got life when it received a corner with about seven minutes remaining in the third. Senior Helena Ortiz found junior Amanda Talbott on the ensuing pass in, and she wired the ball into the net to tie the contest.
“That one goal we had was beautiful,” Stuart said. “Perfect.”
It’s a play that Talbott has executed time and again, thanks to one of her club coaches introducing it two years ago.
“My freshman year, I learned how to do that corner, so then I kept practicing it,” Talbott said. “Whenever I see the opportunity to take it, I always try to because it’s a perfect open shot and generally it will work. It was the perfect time to do it.”
That ended up as the Hawks’ only goal, though they came close a few more times, getting saved on a partial breakaway and tipping a shot just wide.
Still, Stuart was generally pleased with her team’s performance, as they pushed a strong B-CC squad and showed resilience in the second half.
But she was quite thrilled with Burley’s first night in net. For someone who had never played the position two weeks ago, she looked like she had been playing it for years.
It’ll boost Urbana and give it a steady second option in goal. While Burley is not sure how many more games she’ll get in net, she’ll be ready when called upon.
“[This game] just lets me know that I can do it, even though I don’t have any experience,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.