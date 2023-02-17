There was buzz in the air in New York City last Saturday regarding Brody Buffington’s appearance in the prestigious, invitation-only Millrose Games.
News of the Catoctin High senior’s controversial disqualification a week earlier in the 300-meter dash at the Class 1A West regional meet had flown around to the far-reaching corners of the tight-knit track and field community, prompting calls of support from a dozen or so American Olympians on social media.
It cast Buffington as somewhat of a sympathetic figure at the Millrose meet and greatly heightened the anticipation for people to see him run on one of the biggest national stages in indoor track and field.
As usual underneath a bright spotlight, Buffington did not disappoint. Although he did not win either of the races he ran — the first time he has tasted defeat all season — he did significantly lower his personal-best times in the 55 and 300 dashes, leaving with the feeling that he did what he came for as he heads into Maryland’s public high school state meet on Tuesday in Landover.
“It was a pretty good experience. It was nice being there with the big dogs,” Buffington said in a phone interview Wednesday night. “It showed me what it’s going to be like at [New Balance] Nationals [on March 9-11 in Boston].”
Running on a banked track for the first time, Buffington lowered his personal-best time in the 300 by more than a second. He finished third in the event behind a pair of sprinters from Florida. But his time of 33.8 seconds vaulted him into the top five nationally in the race, according to milesplit.com.
“I think he sent a message,” Catoctin coach Dave Lillard said of Buffington’s performance in the 300 coming off the DQ.
Buffington was not even initially invited to run the 300 at Millrose. But after all the notoriety his disqualification gained nationally, meet officials reached out and gave him the chance to do it.
“It was so much better running on a banked track rather than a flat surface,” Buffington said. “I noticed I could go a lot faster. I realized I could accelerate going around the corners rather than having to slow down.”
Buffington also had the chance to wear spiked running shoes at Millrose, which he does not often get the chance to wear during the high school season at Catoctin because one of the primary facilities that hosts indoor track meets, Hagerstown Community College, does not allow them.
“It keeps him on the track,” Lillard said of the spikes. He likened powerful sprinters like Buffington running without spikes to being on a sheet of ice without skates.
With his footing more assured, Buffington shaved four hundredths of a second off his previous best time in the 55 dash (6.25 seconds), which at one time was the fastest in the nation this season.
Lillard noted how big of a drop that was in an event that typically sees progress come in much smaller increments and the separation between runners measured in fractions of a second.
Buffington did not actually run a separate 55 dash at Millrose. His time of 6.21 seconds was clocked via timing technology during the 60-meter dash he ran and finished second to Issam Asinga of Montverde, Florida in 6.66 seconds.
It’s essentially two races, run on a flat track, rolled into one.
Since the 60 dash is not an official event in Maryland high school track, Buffington hardly ever gets the chance to run it.
Asinga was timed at 6.18 in the 55, which handed him the victory in the event and fastest time in the nation.
“Yeah, it was a tough race,” Buffington said. “Me and Issam had been going back and forth all season [with times on Milesplit]. That was my first loss of the season. It was more of a learning experience.”
So was the disqualification, which he is trying hard to put behind him.
“It’s just whatever now,” he said.
In some ironic twists, he has benefitted from it. He got to run the 300 at Millrose. Track people across the country are now familiar with him and his abilities. More colleges are showing interest.
Those things might have happened anyway. But the DQ helped accelerate the process.
Buffington said he made sure not to show any emotion as he crossed the finish line in each of his Millrose races.
He said he doesn’t usually anyway, and it’s ironic that the one time he did, he got dinged for it and knocked out of the 300 at the state meet. He was the defending 1A champion in the event.
“No emotion. No more celebrating for me,” he said.
Instead, he will look to defend his state title in the 55 dash and take aim at the overall meet record in the event of 6.21 seconds, the time he just ran at Millrose with a serious push from his fellow competitors and likely won’t get in the same way at the state meet.
The 6.21 in Maryland was set by Glen Burnie’s Justin Murdock in 2007. The 1A record in the 55 of 6.35 seconds was set by Oakland Mills’ Anthony Cole in 2004. Buffington’s winning time last season was 6.56.
Buffington will also run the anchor leg for Catoctin’s 4x200 relay, and there is ongoing debate about putting him in the 4x400, since he won’t be running the 300.
“I don’t know if the risk is worth the reward of lengthening him out,” Lillard said.
As of now, Buffington is the top performer in Maryland this season in the 55 dash (6.21) and the 300 dash (33.8), as well as the 60 dash (6.66) and the long jump (23 feet, 5¾ inches), two events that are not typically on the event schedule for Maryland meets during the indoor season.
