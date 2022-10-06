Nearing the end of regulation Thursday night, Edilsen Barbosa collapsed to the turf.
Yes, the junior striker for the Frederick High boys soccer team was exhausted. But his fall was out of sheer disappointment, as Barbosa had just watched his potential game-winning goal against rival Thomas Johnson roll wide of the far post with plenty of open goal to work with.
Coming off the field as the teams headed for overtime tied at three, Barbosa was still muttering to himself more than five minutes later.
“I am going to get it back. I am going to get it back,” he said.
Even his coach, Jarron Brooks, told him, “You owe me one,” after that near miss.
Barbosa’s next chance arrived just past the midpoint of the 10-minute overtime period, and he did not miss this time.
Tired but still full of determination, he outran the TJ defense and then slid the ball past the goalkeeper that had come out of his net too far on a long pass attempt to notch that game-winning goal and lift the Cadets to a 4-3 road win.
“It’s unreal, man,” said Barbosa, who scored a pair of goals. “It’s great.”
Frederick improved to 2-4 this season (2-2 in non-tournament games) on the sheer heart and determination of the team.
On three occasions, they trailed by a goal to the Patriots (2-6). Yet, they were the ones celebrating a win after 86 minutes and two seconds.
“Says a lot about their work rate, their desire,” Brooks said. “They just had to push through. I told them to keep pushing.”
Meanwhile, Thomas Johnson suffered its fourth one-goal loss of the season.
The Patriots got a pair of goals from senior striker Alex Moreno, including one 14 seconds after Barbosa had tied it for Frederick near the midpoint of the second half.
TJ’s other goal was scored by senior midfielder Alessandro Mota, who headed in a pass across the mouth of the goal at the 30:15 mark of the second half.
Yet, despite the tremendous effort, the Patriots were unable to find the winning combination and suffered another agonizing defeat.
“We were on the wrong end of the result. But I thought my guys played hard and worked hard,” TJ coach Jonathan Thayil said.
Frederick scored all of its goals in the second half and overtime, and two came off free kicks, as junior Jimmy Diaz and Zander Templeton cashed in on the set pieces.
Brooks said that Diaz has scored on free kicks in three games so far. His latest one came on a perfectly struck shot from 25 yards away.
“He is hitting them pretty good, I guess,” Brooks said of Diaz.
Thayil said that TJ had defended set pieces fairly well this season heading into Thursday’s game.
“I am not sure exactly what the issue was,” he said. “We didn’t try to do anything different. We just tried to be consistent with what we’ve done, and it didn’t work out so well tonight.”
