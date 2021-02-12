With just over a minute to play Friday night, Rose Bubakar came out of the game for the final time as a varsity girls basketball player at Frederick High, having never lost the final game of a season and having never tasted defeat on the home floor of the new school.
In normal times, Bubakar would have been showered with applause from an adoring crowd after four terrific seasons for the Cadets, for whom she was a defensive stalwart and blossomed as an offensive player, too.
Even in the era of COVID-19, Bubakar garnered a smattering of applause from her coaches, teammates and the small number of people who were allowed to spectate inside the gymnasium.
“I wasn’t really thinking that it was my last game, to be honest,” Bubakar said after scoring a game-high 24 points to go with 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 68-40 win over visiting Walkersville.
“I was just thinking that it was another game to play. I really wanted to go out and do my best. It’s coming to me now. I just didn’t think about it.”
Bubakar played her final high school game while wearing a mask in this coronavirus shortened season that saw the Cadets finish 5-1 over the two weeks that games were played. She finished her career with two state titles and was on the doorstep of a third before the pandemic abruptly ended Frederick’s season in the Class 3A state semifinals last March.
“What can’t you say about Rose?” Cadets coach Tony Murray said. “It’s funny. This is my first year coaching Rose. But being a basketball junkie and ref in this area, I have been watching Rose since she was coming out of elementary school, and one of the big pushes for me when I applied for this job was the opportunity to get to coach her.
“I wish we had a full 20-game season. But this six games were special. What she brings to this team you can’t replace with one person. Even though she is graduating, I don’t want anyone feeling they have to step in and be Rose next year. It’s going to take a total team effort.”
With Bubakar stepping off the stage, the Cadets will likely seek leadership next season from “Crash,” the affectionate and apt nickname they have for their freshman point guard Sydney Huskey.
Huskey earned the nickname for her remarkable ability to draw contact in the lane. It’s one thing to draw the foul, but Huskey finishes the deal by making her free throws.
More than half of her points Friday came at the line, where she was 9-for-11 on her way to 17 points.
“Sydney is a dog,” Bubakar said, referring to her tenacity. “I can’t wait to see her grow.”
Walkersville (2-4) fell into an early 17-3 hole before clawing its way back into the game in the second quarter and pulling within three.
Payton Moots led the Lions with 12 points, while Yvette Bessacque added 10 off the bench. Walkersville was playing without three starters due to injuries.
“You give young kids opportunities, and they are coming back [next season],” Lions coach Troy Bolyard said. “So, you give them an opportunity and see what happens.”
