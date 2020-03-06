When Adrian Adlam experienced foul trouble last season, the frustration that went along with it rattled him.
“Last year, I’d get the fouls, and I’d start playing bad,” the Frederick guard said Thursday in his home gym.
But Adlam had just shown that he can manage frustration quite well nowadays.
Not only did Adlam pick up his fourth foul with 3 minutes, 35 seconds remaining when the Cadets’ boys basketball team faced North Hagerstown in the Class 3A West Region I final, but for the most part, his outside shot wasn’t falling.
When Adlam checked back into the game with 2 minutes, 25 seconds remaining, he heeded the advice of Frederick coach Emonte Hill and made what Hill called the biggest basket of a 55-51 victory over the Hubs that gave the Cadets their first region title in 13 years.
“My mindset was, if I had a shot, I would take it — make or miss,” said Adlam, who was holding a piece of the net from the north end of Frederick’s gym, where his teammates were still slowly climbing a stepladder and snipping away their own pieces. “[The outside shot] is a shot I normally make, but my coach said, ‘You don’t always have to settle, especially when the game is that close. You don’t settle, go to the basket, try to get something at the basket, get free throws.’ And that’s what I did.”
So when North Hagerstown whittled down what was an 11-point Frederick lead at the start of the fourth quarter down to one with 1:53 left, Adlam went into attack mode when he received a pass from teammate Chris Metevia near the left corner, driving the baseline and finishing at the basket while getting fouled. The senior then cocked his head back and roared before giving Metevia a chest bump and hitting the ensuing free throw to make it 50-46.
Even though North Hagerstown’s Da Madre Bowens later made a twisting layup with 10 seconds remaining that cut Frederick’s lead to two, Adlam thought victory was inevitable after his three-point play.
“I already knew the energy was going to change,” said Adlam, who scored 13 points. “All we had to do was play defense and get stops.”
Hill took over as head coach this season after taking on the same position at Frederick Community College for six years, and as he flashed a beaming smile after cutting off the last piece of the net and raising the net aloft, Adlam sang his praises.
“I’m glad Coach Hill came,” he said. “He brought a new culture. He made us all better.”
But the former college coach did not throw a thick playbook at his players, instead taking more stock in chemistry and some of the “little things” he thought allowed the third-seeded Cadets (15-9) — they will play in the state quarterfinals on Saturday against an opponent to be determined — to survive against the fourth-seeded Hubs (15-10), who two days earlier toppled top-seeded Linganore in the 3A West Region I semifinals.
Making free throws. Winning loose balls on the floor. Playing hard-nosed defense.
After Adlam’s three-point play, the Cadets made 5 of 6 free throws the rest of the way, with Metevia and Bowie each making both of their foul shots.
Bowie collected 11 points and a team-high four assists, and Metevia added 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
“Like any other family, you go through ups, downs, highs, lows,” Hill said. “But everybody bought in, from Day One to now. They bought in, and it got to the point this year where it was no longer for the individual but for the guy next to him. It’s for each other.”
That became apparent in the later stages of the fourth quarter, after the Hubs spent much of the game creating easy layups under the basket. Bowens and D’Liahl Richards excelled at driving the lane and drawing multiple defenders before delivering beautiful passes to Jayvon Burnett and Alex Ofori.
Burnett finished with 17 points, and Ofori followed with 15.
In the last four minutes, the Cadets’ defensive rotations tightened, and if the Hubs did attempt shots in the paint, they were often contested.
“We realized that was the only way they were scoring, so we we had to stop that,” Metevia said. “Coach always tells us to help the helper [who shifts over to stop penetration].”
The Cadets did not make a field goal in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, but they allowed themselves room for error by scoring the last 11 points of the third quarter, with Adlam, Jaden Arrington and Torrey Flournoy nailing consecutive 3-pointers.
While Frederick certainly had its ups and downs this season — the Cadets won three straight games and lost four of five before winning five of their past six — Arrington thought his team was capable of winning a region title.
“I definitely thought we could do this from the start,” said Arrington, who collected 13 points and seven rebounds. “We have talent, and with all of our seniors, I feel like we had the best chance.”
Bowie said alumni provided motivation by asking current players to hang another banner in Frederick’s gym.
“It feels real good,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.