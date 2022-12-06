Out of a timeout and leading by three with less than 40 seconds left, Frederick boys basketball clamped down, needing to make a decisive stand.
The Cadets swarmed to the ball, not letting Walkersville get a clean look. The Lions’ contested midrange 2-pointer fell into the hands of Frederick’s Elwyne Wordlaw, who sprinted down the floor and finished at the rim to put more distance between the teams.
On the next possession, the Lions crashed the glass, desperate for any points. But the Cadets’ David Dorsey reached up for a thunderous block and drew a foul a few seconds later to seal a 57-51 home win for his team.
“Every single day, that’s what [coach Emonte Hill Sr.] has been preaching since tryouts: defense, defense, defense,” Wordlaw said. “We guard the ball on defense and we rebound, we’re going to win every game.”
That was particularly true in the closing stretch of Tuesday night’s season opener, as Frederick held Walkersville (0-1) to just two points in the final six minutes. That followed a 12-0 Lions run, which put them up by five, the first time the Cadets trailed since the opening moments of the contest.
The Lions’ run partly came about due to a spate of Frederick turnovers that gave Walkersville easy looks down low for its two big men, Kenyon Johnson (23 points) and Oluseyi Awuwoloye (eight points).
“We feel like we have two of the top post players in the county, so we’re going to try and get the ball to them,” Lions coach Michael Mathis said. “We just gotta do a little bit better job doing that. A little more patience, we forced it in there a few times. But overall, I thought we did a good job.”
They commanded the offensive paint for much of the contest, which meant the Cadets needed to close off those lanes to stem their drought. They began doing so and forced turnovers of their own, reversing their fortune.
Soon, that led to points.
Wordlaw found Dorsey for a putback. Then, Wordlaw hit a pair of free throws and a pull-up 2-pointer, among his team-leading 19 points. And Joaquin Snowden knocked down a 2-pointer of his own, cementing Frederick’s lead once more, 54-51.
Then, the Cadets forced a difficult Lions shot, and Wordlaw grabbed the ball.
“I just got the rebound, saw it was one-on-one, felt like I could make a play, so I went and made a play and scored,” the Springdale Prep transfer said.
And on the next possession, Dorsey made his mark with the block and drawn foul.
“Dorsey is our rim protector for us, but he was worn down. [Their] big boy did a toll on him tonight, and for him to step up in that situation was big for us,” Hill said.
But that’s how Hill wants his team to play.
That toughness on the defensive end — closing out on shooters, causing bad shots, crashing the glass — will carry the team far even if the offense isn’t there. And when Frederick (1-0) needs stops in crunch time, it will rely on that defense, just like it did Tuesday night.
“We know offensively there’s going to be [stretches] where we might not have it. There’s no excuse for us to not have it defensively,” Hill said. “They bought into it, didn’t panic down the stretch, and we were able to get stops.”
