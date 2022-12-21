Losing three times to arch rival Thomas Johnson last season, with the last blow coming in the first round of the playoffs, stung the Frederick High boys basketball team pretty badly.
So, the Cadets made a big commitment to themselves and each other to get better over the summer. And they committed to doing it together.
They played AAU ball together for the Frederick-based CBSA Hoyas. Then, they signed up for a fall league in Howard County.
In between games, the players held long practices and weight-lifting sessions. They had long conversations about playing unselfish basketball and seeking not just good shots, but great shots.
The fruits of all this labor have been reaped right from the start of this high school season, as Frederick has won its first seven games, the latest victory coming in resounding fashion, 76-41 at Linganore, on Wednesday night.
“A state championship is not just going to come to us,” said junior guard Elwyne Wordlaw, who transferred back to his hometown after playing last season at Springdale Prep in New Windsor. “Nobody is going to give us anything. We have to work hard for it, and I feel like that’s what we are doing right now.”
Linganore had won three in a row, including victories over reigning Class 3A state champion Oakdale and TJ. But the Lancers (4-2) never had a chance against Frederick.
The Cadets scored the first nine points, led by the same margin at the end of the first quarter and were up by 21 at halftime.
In fact, such was the Lancers’ plight that their coach, Tim Ambercrombie, felt his young team folded once all hope seemed lost and Frederick was well on its way to building a 31-point lead at the end of three quarters.
“Frederick smacked us in the face,” he said. “They went on some crazy runs, and we kinda just got punked and guys kind of had the bright eyes. You know, we are hoping it’s a one-time thing, but to tell 10th graders how to not give up is sometimes hard.”
While it didn’t seem like the Cadets would have much to quibble with, coach Emonte Hill saw some room for improvement.
“I thought, early in the game, we had four possessions where we took a good shot, where we could have made one more pass and made that a great possession,” he said. “We talked about it immediately, addressed it again at halftime, and that’s just what we do every day.”
Asked what constitutes a great shot, Hill said, “Sometimes when you are open with a closeout coming, it’s a good look. Then, your teammate is wide open if you go one more [pass] to the left or to the right. Those are the ones we are looking for.”
There were at least enough good shots to go around for the Cadets on Wednesday, as 11 different players found their way into the scoring column, once the bench was cleared near the start of the fourth quarter.
Wordlaw led the way with 16 points, followed by junior forward David Dorsey, who posted 15 points, six blocked shots and five rebounds.
“We can’t get complacent,” Wordlaw said. “We’ve gotta keep working because nobody is going to give us anything. We are going to get everybody’s best game.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.