WALKERSVILLE — It was another week with a slow start from Frederick football’s offense, as it had scored just six points deep into the third quarter. The big plays were absent, the characteristic explosiveness unnoticed.
But after an interception gave the Cadets another chance, they handed off to running back Tae Anderson, the man behind so many of those long plays. And he broke one tackle, then another, then another, before sprinting 73 yards for a touchdown.
Frederick had its big play, and it could relax knowing its defense was holding down Walkersville. That turned into a 21-0 Cadets win on the Lions’ homecoming Friday night, another victory that included some blips but a lot of grit.
“Just with the gameplan and the way they were playing, it was like, all right, we need a couple big ones, and then we need to play consistent football,” Frederick coach Kevin Pirri said. “And it worked out for us.”
Anderson’s run was one of only three plays of at least 25 yards for the Cadets (6-0), with the other two coming on their first scoring drive at the tail end of the first half. They were largely held in check by a stout Walkersville front seven that resisted much of the push of Frederick’s offensive line and gave little running room for most of the night.
The Lions also forced two interceptions and picked up a sack, keeping Cadets quarterback Brian Mbuthia to 95 yards through the air.
“Kids were battling, hitting assignments, flying to the football,” Walkersville coach Joe Polce said. “They executed it to a T, so we’re super proud of them.”
That defense kept the contest scoreless deep into the first half, with Reggie Snowden’s 25-yard touchdown reception on third down breaking the ice with less than a minute to play in the second quarter. But even after that, the Lions held Frederick on a third down coming out of the break, forcing a long field goal try that missed wide left.
But all the while, the Cadets’ defense did Walkersville one better.
Frederick keyed on the Lions’ expected rushing attack, holding six rushers to 124 yards on 44 carries.
“We picked up on most of their runs. They just kept re-doing it and doing it and doing it,” Cadets cornerback Davian Pryor said. “So, we picked up on that, and they couldn’t pass.”
Indeed, Walkersville quarterback Brad Dawson completed just one pass for 9 yards, as Frederick’s corners draped themselves over their receivers. The Cadets forced two interceptions, with one by Pryor in the third quarter.
That set up Anderson’s 73-yard run and gave Frederick some breathing room.
“I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t know I was gonna break that one,” Anderson said. “First, I see the dude in front of me, and I ran into him, and he hit me, and I kind of went forward again. And I see somebody to my right, and I stiff-armed him. And after that, I felt somebody grab me. After that, I just started sprinting, because I was trying to score.”
Mbuthia then hit Aziah Benson as time expired in the third quarter for an 8-yard touchdown, and the Cadets could close the game with confidence.
“I thought to myself, we got to 21 points, the game is pretty much over,” Anderson said. “They were playing chase at that point. They needed three touchdowns. It’s not gonna happen.”
It didn’t, and Frederick’s defense held serve. The 21-point margin was the Cadets’ closest game of the season, and it never felt truly comfortable until the waning moments.
That’s because the Lions (2-4) turned up the defensive pressure and limited the explosive plays that have defined this Frederick attack. But the Cadets matched their opponent’s grit, and at times exceeded it, knowing the big gain would come.
And when Anderson broke those tackles, they had it.
“They’re an incredible football team, and they came out firing, and we just needed to step it up a little bit. We needed to execute better,” Pirri said. “And we figured it out and got through it.”
