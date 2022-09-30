Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
THURMONT — As the Catoctin fans celebrated an early second-quarter touchdown, Frederick football looked up at the scoreboard to find a new sight: The Cadets trailed for the first time all season.
It was a wake-up call for a team reliant on a fast and furious, big play offense to put up big point totals and bury teams early. To make matters worse, Frederick missed a 30-yard field goal on the ensuing drive.
But then, it all fell back into place.
Travon Neal returned a punt for a touchdown. Davian Pryor had a pick-six. And Tae Anderson rumbled 47 yards for a rushing score.
Just like that, the Cadets were on cruise control as usual, and they pulled away from the Cougars for a 49-6 road win Friday night on Catoctin’s homecoming.
“They’re a hard-nosed team that we took a little lightly in the beginning, and we shouldn’t have,” Frederick coach Kevin Pirri said.
The Cadets (5-0) successfully moved the ball into Cougar territory on their first three possessions but were stymied in crunch time — two failed fourth down conversions, one passing and one rushing, and the missed field goal.
That, in addition to a pile of penalties, put Frederick in the unusual position of falling behind on Logan Malachowski’s 81-yard touchdown reception.
So, they hit the reset button.
“Pick everything back up, start over and just read our keys. Do what we need to do,” Anderson said of the team’s mindset at that point.
Frederick's Tae Anderson finds a hole for yardage against the rain and Catoctin in the second quarter during Friday night's game at Catoctin High.
Ric Dugan
Neal executed first, followed by Pryor’s pick on the next play. The Cadet defense locked down, with the only two first downs they gave up coming on penalties. Anderson scored his first touchdown.
“A spark came on, and we started trusting each other a little more,” junior cornerback Newton Esseim said.
He helped continue Frederick’s run with two second-half interceptions, one of which was a 35-yard pick-six. Meanwhile, Catoctin couldn’t muster any offense, with that second-quarter touchdown standing as its only pass completion.
The Cougars (2-3) couldn’t find space on the ground, either, rushing for minus-3 yards.
“I saw a shift in the way we were playing after the first touchdown. After that, it was just straight lockdown,” Anderson said.
The Cadets played a bit cleaner in the second half, too, committing five second-half penalties after seven infractions in the first 20 minutes.
Still, it was far too many mistakes — including two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties — and the team knows it must tighten up as the schedule gets more difficult.
“Some of those penalties are emotions running high. We have a very emotional team but a very excited team and a very positive team. At times, they just get out of hand a little bit,” Pirri said. “It’s been a big emphasis for us the last few weeks, and the refs are tightening things down this year, as they should. We just have to be better.”
But the offense was able to overcome that, scoring 49 unanswered points in the final 30 minutes of play.
Senior quarterback Brian Mbuthia hit his targets, completing 16 of 21 passes for 211 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown to Reggie Snowden that initiated a running clock.
And Anderson led a rushing attack that complemented the passing game with 131 yards on 16 carries. He added his second touchdown in the third quarter.
“That’s a great kid. Whenever you look into his eyes, he’s always got that fight in him,” Pirri said. “He’s always ready for the next challenge. He’s always ready to compete.”
And when the final score showed an easy win, Frederick could relax.
About two hours earlier, the scoreboard showed a concerning and unusual deficit. But it ended with a familiar result.
The Cadets just took a bit more circuitous route to that outcome.
