Following a loss to rival Thomas Johnson on Tuesday night, Frederick’s boys basketball team needed something to help gain early momentum against Tuscarora on Thursday.
The Cadets found it a few short seconds into the second quarter, and it came from a starting freshman.
David Dorsey moved to the hoop on a short drive, delivering a slam-dunk and giving Frederick a one-point lead. Seconds later, the Cadets’ Jalen Bowie came up with a steal and scored on a layup.
The momentum was established. The buckets from Dorsey and Bowie turned out to be part of an 8-0 run. It was enough to set Frederick on course for a 45-36 win over host Tuscarora.
“It felt pretty good after getting that dunk,” said Dorsey, a guard who led the Cadets (2-3) with 12 points. “We were able to get it going after that.”
Frederick will have a chance to finish with a 3-3 mark in this abbreviated, two-week season, on Friday when it closes out its schedule against Walkersville. Cadets coach Emonte Hill said Thursday’s win was much-needed, given the way Frederick played in Tuesday’s loss at Thomas Johnson.
“We came out and laid an egg in that game,” Hill said. “We needed a game like this to get us going.”
Tuscarora (1-1) ends what is now a three-game season on Friday against TJ.
“We’re just grateful just to be able to have any kind of a season, get these guys some playing time,” said Tuscarora coach Darryl Whiten, whose team missed the first week of the season due to Titans players having close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. “This is COVID season, up and down for us. We’re glad to get our legs back after the long layoff.”
Defense was the order of the night for Frederick. The Cadets had to contend with the Titans’ key players, such as Xavier Chase, Malik Witherspoon and James Quinn.
Containing their rebounding ability was crucial. Junior Maxwell Harriday was tasked with much of that duty. He didn’t score any points, but denied Tuscarora’s second and third shots in the paint throughout the game.
“We had to be scrappy, go after every loose ball,” Harriday said. “We needed to keep boxing out, pack the lanes.”
Frederick led at halftime 20-14. The Cadets led by as many as 13 in the second half. The closest Tuscarora got after Frederick’s second-quarter run was five.
“We needed a much better game tonight than we had against TJ,” Hill said. “We did things differently. David’s dunk helped get us going.”
Quinn had 14 points with five assists. Witherspoon had eight rebounds. Latrell Mark had three steals for Tuscarora.
“I’ve got to give Frederick credit, they did a nice job against us,” Whiten said. “They came in here with a plan and stuck with it. We didn’t rebound like we should have. Some of our shots weren’t falling.”
Tuscarora won the JV game 55-51.
