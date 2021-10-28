MOUNT AIRY — For the first mile or so of Thursday's Frederick County Public Schools cross country championships, a few trailing runners remained in relatively close proximity to Frederick High's Caroline Gregory.
This was sort of by design.
"We were trying to go a little slower for that first mile instead of full-speed ahead," Frederick coach Frank Strakonsky said. "She runs with the mentality that I'll lose everybody in the first mile. But I told her, 'Let's try and pull back a little for that first mile and then you can open it up."
Stakonsky believes this will be a useful tactic for Gregory, his standout sophomore, over the next two weeks when she runs in the regional and state meets and will need more fuel at the end of a race to beat runners who will be better able to hang with her in the early stages.
Thursday's county championship race felt much more like a formality for Gregory, who opened up a sizable lead over the final mile and half and won by almost 30 seconds in 18 minutes, 51.52 seconds.
"I really don't have any big game plan or anything," she said. "I just try and get out fast and run my race."
The next closest finishers to Gregory were Linganore seniors Caroline Perrone (19:18.69) and Mikayla Moxley (19:42.27), as well as Urbana junior Ivy Coldren (19:46).
Those were the four runners in the girls race to finish the hilly 3.1-mile course at Old National Pike Park in under 20 minutes.
Coldren's fourth-place finish led the charge for the Urbana girls, who claimed the team championship with a score of 42.
The top five finishers for the Hawks placed in the top 11 overall. The four runners behind Coldren placed eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively.
Sofia Cedrone was eighth (20:53.5), fellow senior Lyna Beraich was ninth (21:02.71), junior Mara Bell was 10th (21:18.59) and senior Addison Lauer was 11th (21:23.9).
"The girls ran awesome. The girls ran as a team," Urbana coach C.J. Ecalono said. "It was a nice, tight pack with my 2-3-4 and 5 runners. That's what we were preaching the whole day, the whole week really."
Powered by Gregory's win, Frederick High was third with a score of 68, and Oakdale was fourth at 105.
The love of running cross-country is what brought Gregory to Frederick High. She was home-schooled prior to that.
Strokonsky spotted her running in the Headless Horseman 5K in 2017, and thought she would be a great addition to his team. That race is held annually at Frederick High School.
"She is the perfect athlete," Strokonsky said of Gregory. "If you tell her she needs to run these [quarter-miles] or these 1,000 meters in this time, they are done at that time. She has the attitude of 'I want to be good.' And the main thing is there is no pretension at all. She is just another one of the kids. If you watch, she'll cheer the last girl in. She is the perfect athlete you want to have as a coach."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.