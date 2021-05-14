With his team trailing Walkersville by a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, Frederick baseball player Manny Felix was standing on first base when teammate Tyler Prather blasted a liner to deep left-center.
Said Felix: “All I knew was, just to run.”
Running happens to be Felix’s forte. In fact, the speedy junior had reached base by beating out a throw to first on a full-swing bunt.
But this time, Felix was forced to uncharacteristically decelerate. He was gaining on the Cadets’ Adam Krone, who was ahead of him on the base paths, and he trailed right behind Krone as both of them headed home with the game on the line.
As the relay throw home sailed over the catcher’s head, both runners scored on Prather’s two-run, walk-off double with one out, giving the host Cadets a thrilling 7-6 win over the Lions on Friday.
“He was right on Adam’s tail coming into the plate,” Frederick coach Phil Rhodes said of Felix. “So it was either going to be the end of the game or we were going to win it. Had to go for it.”
It was a suitably wild end to an action-packed seventh inning that saw the Lions rally for four runs to take a 6-5 lead before the Cadets, who were coming off a 10-inning loss to Middletown on Thursday, staged their own comeback to improve to 2-1.
“We had it early, let it slip,” Prather said. “But we came into the dugout, we were all amped up, we had a good group of guys on our team, so we kept our spirits up.”
Krone, a left-handed pitcher who worked the final 1 2-3 innings for the win, led off the bottom of the seventh with a hit-by-pitch.
After Walkersville reliever Andrew Stroka struck out the next batter, Felix stepped to the plate. Despite batting ninth in Frederick’s order, the lefty’s legs make him a threat.
“If he puts the ball in play, he’s going to get on base,” Prather said.
Felix spent his first two strikes on bunt attempts. Then, when he had to swing away, he hit a dribbler near the first base line and was ruled safe at first.
Walkersville coach Mike Minch conferred with the umpire about the call.
“We thought he was out, but the umpire thought different,” Minch said. “But it is what is. We’ve got to shake it off. And the bottom line is, we probably shouldn’t have been in that situation anyway. We’ve got to execute and not walk the leadoff guy to get there.”
Prather, a University of Maryland Eastern Shore-bound senior who’s been starting for the Cadets since he was a freshman, then stepped up to the plate. One of his coaches told him pitchers in nerve-wracking situations tended to make mistakes on inside pitches, so that’s what he was in the market for.
“I was looking for one pitch in one spot,” he said. “Didn’t miss it.”
It wasn’t the first baseman’s first walk-off.
“Tyler’s a clutch player for us,” Rhodes said. “We certainly had no doubt that he’d give us a quality at-bat there.”
Then, it was up to the legs of his teammates as both raced from third to home.
“As I got to second, the last minute, I saw him,” Felix said of Krone. “I backed up a little bit and started running behind him.”
Lost in all the late-game excitement was Frederick starting pitcher Scott Wilson’s strong outing. Working 5 1-3 innings, the right-hander struck out three, gave up two hits and surrendered two runs (one earned).
“This is game three this week, and Scott came out and really pitched a great game,” Rhodes said. “He ate up a lot innings, worked out of a couple situations. He’s been one of our go-to guys, too. We’re fortunate to have the arms that we have.”
Wilson also had three hits with a double. His leadoff single in the third started a five-run rally, which included Andrew Layman’s two-run double on a hopper down the third base line, R.J. Scott’s RBI single, Luca Garcia’s RBI ground rule double and Aiden Silovich’s sac fly.
Trailing 5-2 heading into the seventh, Walkersville had its first four batters reach base and score. Gavin Swaney, Stroka and Jacob Montgomery had RBIs.
“Effort was definitely not a question today from our guys. I think we almost used the entire bench,” Minch said. “And coming back during the top of the seventh, I was definitely proud of our guys.”
He said the Lions (0-3) need to work on executing on the mound and on defense.
