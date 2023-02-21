Throughout its unblemished campaign, only one public school team pushed Frederick boys basketball to the wire: Walkersville. That’s who the Cadets had to get through Tuesday to win the Central Maryland Conference championship and enter the playoffs perfect.

It’s about as good of a test as a team can get entering the postseason, two potential state-title contenders battling in front of a raucous, sellout crowd. And though it came down to the final minutes once again, Frederick held on for a 63-55 win at Hood College’s BB&T Arena to claim its first CMC title.

