Throughout its unblemished campaign, only one public school team pushed Frederick boys basketball to the wire: Walkersville. That’s who the Cadets had to get through Tuesday to win the Central Maryland Conference championship and enter the playoffs perfect.
It’s about as good of a test as a team can get entering the postseason, two potential state-title contenders battling in front of a raucous, sellout crowd. And though it came down to the final minutes once again, Frederick held on for a 63-55 win at Hood College’s BB&T Arena to claim its first CMC title.
“It helps us get playoff ready,” Cadets junior guard Elwyne Wordlaw said. “It’s going to be more competition, so I think this did a good job of preparing us for that atmosphere and what we’re going to get into.”
Indeed, the Lions and their two towering bigs in Seyi Awuwoloye and Kenyon Johnson presented a different look for guard-heavy Frederick. Though the Cadets led nearly the entire time, their lead only briefly swelled to double digits, and Walkersville was able to maintain a tight defensive presence while cleaning up on the glass to keep the contest within reach.
Frederick (23-0) only put the game away with free throws, as it had a quieter shooting night than usual thanks to fewer open looks. Wordlaw took the bulk of the trips to the charity stripe, hitting 14-of-15 free throws in the second half as part of a 22-point night.
“My shot wasn’t really hitting today, so getting to the free-throw line and getting those buckets for my team, it’s just what happened tonight. It can happen any single way,” he said.
Junior forward David Dorsey made the Cadets’ five other foul shots, helping make up for those relative shooting woes. He finished with 15 points.
But the backbone of Frederick’s game, as coach Emonte Hill Sr. has stressed all season, is its defense. And when it seemed as if the Lions were ready to once again march down the floor and bring the score within one possession, the Cadets switched to a zone pressure.
It got them two steals, both by Wordlaw, which iced the contest.
“We had it in our pocket if we wanted to give a different look,” Hill said.
That closed off any last hurrah for Walkersville, which had found an offensive rhythm after falling behind by 15 late in the third quarter. The Lions rattled off a 9-0 run to pull back within six points early in the fourth, and they held their deficit at one or two possessions until the final seconds.
Senior guard Shadan Hansen fueled much of that charge by getting to the rim and drawing several fouls, finishing with a game-high 25 points. Walkersville had a couple chances to pull even closer, though in the last two minutes, an open layup missed and a corner 3-pointer was waved off as the Lions’ coaches called a timeout beforehand.
Still, Walkersville (20-3) came away confident it gave one of the best teams in Maryland another tight battle, and that could lead to more success in the Class 2A postseason.
“We played with them for two games. … This is like a bonus game for us,” Lions coach Mike Mathis said. “We get to play a solid team, and I was proud of our kids. We kept fighting even when we got down. I think it’ll prepare us for the playoffs.”
Their fight also prepared Frederick, which rarely trailed but never felt comfortable until Wordlaw iced the contest with free throws.
But the Cadets were rarely tested in the regular season, and this is the type of battle that sets up a team for a Class 3A postseason journey. They’re already feeling that.
“We can play with anybody. We’re ready,” Dorsey said.
(0) comments
