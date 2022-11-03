Frederick senior defensive back Travon Neal clapped his hands hard in frustration after seeing a nearby South Hagerstown receiver make a catch for a 10-yard gain on Thursday night.
“I need to stop making mistakes,” he said after the game. “There’s no reason I should have to make a mistake.”
On the very next play, Neal brought down a South Hagerstown receiver right as he made a catch, holding him to no gain.
No doubt, the Cadets did plenty of good things in their 41-0 win over the Rebels in the Class 3A West Region football quarterfinals.
Neal, for instance, hauled in a 10-yard touchdown catch and picked off a pass near Frederick’s 5-yard line in the final minutes to preserve the Cadets’ sixth shutout of the season.
But coming off their best regular season in decades, the 10-0 Cadets tend to scrutinize their performances in hopes of cleaning up any missteps that, however little, might jeopardize their postseason.
“We’ve had wins this year where they’ve just walked off the field upset at our poor performance, and we’re undefeated,” Cadets coach Kevin Pirri said. “They’re extremely humble, they work very hard and they continue to grow each week.”
“We’ve just got to stay focused, stay locked in,” Neal said. “We can’t get too big-headed. We’ve got to stay where we are and just keep pushing. We have to. We’ve got four more to go.”
The next one comes against a familiar opponent. The Cadets host Oakdale, a 53-0 winner over North Hagerstown, in the second round on Nov. 11. When these teams met on Oct. 21, Frederick won 35-14.
While there appears to be little danger of Frederick players taking Oakdale lightly, considering the Bears are 8-2, they’ve strived to avoid that mindset against any opponent.
“If you just think that they are going to come and lay down for you, and they’re not, you’re going to be surprised when they come punch you in the mouth,” Frederick senior defensive lineman-fullback Josh Hayward said.
Frederick got off to a slow start on Thursday. They barely avoided being held scoreless in the first quarter when Tae Anderson scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns on the night as time expired.
A fumbled punt and a stalled drive hindered Frederick early on. But their trusty defense kept the Rebels contained all night, never letting them drive deeper than Frederick’s 35.
And rushing touchdowns from Anderson and Hayward and Brian Mbuthia’s TD toss to Neal gave Frederick a commanding 28-0 lead at halftime.
“They were a much bigger opponent up front than we’ve seen, and we just stepped up to the plate,” Hayward said. “We played hard-nosed football in the trenches and we won.”
Anderson rushed for 86 yards on 16 carries. Mbuthia completed 10 of 15 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, including a 14-yarder to Davian Pryor in the third quarter.
Many of the Cadets played on last year’s team, which fell to Linganore in the state semifinals, so they keep striving no matter how good their record is.
“The mindset is get better week by week,” Hayward said. “If we proceed to get better week by week, then states here we come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.