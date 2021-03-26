Frederick football coach Kevin Pirri probably wondered if the Cadets would ever play a game this season, much less win one.
Two games were canceled outright due to COVID-19 issues. A third was downgraded to a junior varsity contest, so when Frederick took the field against visiting Tuscarora on Friday, he was breathing a lot easier.
Once the game got started, Pirri was even more relaxed. The Cadets took out their frustrations on the Titans in a 20-14 win.
“Seventy-one weeks without football, that really showed through tonight,” Pirri said. “Our kids were excited, so happy to have the opportunity to play once again. But we’ve got to get better. We’ve just got to take it a day at a time, continuing to get better each day.”
Frederick didn’t get the start it hoped for Friday. The Cadets took the opening kickoff, using up over five minutes of the clock on a drive that reached the Tuscarora 3-yard line. But Frederick couldn’t convert on fourth-and-3.
“We just weren’t playing good at the beginning,” Cadets quarterback Zach Buckley said. “We were making mental mistakes.”
Frederick soon made up for that early misfire.
A short Tuscarora punt gave the Cadets good field position at the Titans’ 40. Buckley directed a short scoring drive, culminating in a 1-yard TD run by Amir Stewart with 2 minutes, 57 seconds left in the first quarter. Owen Jones’ kick gave the Cadets 7-0 lead.
Then came a second miscue, and Tuscarora took advantage.
Frederick fumbled the ball inside its own 3. The ball rolled into the Cadets’ end zone, where Amonte Green fell on the loose ball for the touchdown, followed by Cayden Park’s extra-point kick to tie the score at 7-7.
The Cadets took a 14-7 lead with 6:13 left in the half when Buckley hooked up with wideout Brandon Evans for a 63-yard hitch pass pattern. Evans caught the ball just inside the Frederick 48 near the sideline, then raced the rest of the way for the touchdown.
“That was basically his play,” Buckley said. “He broke a couple of tackles, made a play. That’s all we needed.”
Tuscarora knotted the score again at 14 with 7:36 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard keeper by Andrew Cramer, and Park’s kick. But Frederick regained the lead for good with 3:07 left in the quarter when Tae Anderson broke through the Titans’ line on a 22-yard trap.
“Man, I saw daylight, green grass,” Anderson said of his scoring run. “I just started running hard.”
Buckley said Frederick’s ability to respond under pressure against Tuscarora (0-3) is a tribute to the team’s work ethic.
Two fourth-quarter turnovers cost Tuscarora a chance to overtake Frederick. The Titans drove to the Cadets’ 24, but fumbled the ball away. The second opportunity got away with 1:29 left on an interception.
“I feel like this is the first time we almost looked like a complete football team,” Tuscarora coach Curtiss Belcher said. “We made some great strides in practice this week, but credit goes to Frederick, pulling this game out after coming out of quarantine. That’s a good job by their young men and coaching staff.”
