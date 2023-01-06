In the first three minutes of the second quarter, Sydney Huskey hit a fast-break layup, Aubree Murray earned a trip to the foul line after grabbing an offensive rebound and Juliana Brawner hit a 3-pointer from the right corner.
Frederick’s girls basketball team was thankful to have all of them on the court at the same time for Friday’s intracity game.
Huskey, Murray and Brawner were each sidelined for at least one game during the first month of the season. And they weren’t the only ones.
“All of our starters have missed games,” Cadets coach Nate Naylor said. “So just getting that cohesiveness and getting everybody together [has helped]. And me coaching better, me learning about them and coaching better.”
Naylor, a Thomas Johnson grad who had coached at South Hagerstown and Saint James, is in his first year as Frederick’s head coach. He was quick to assume responsibility for any of his team’s losses. But he didn’t have to do so on Friday.
Led by Huskey, who had a game-high 27 points along with seven steals, the Cadets rolled to a 55-17 win over host Thomas Johnson.
It was the second straight victory for Frederick (5-6), which had dropped five straight.
“We had a couple bumps,” Huskey said. “But we’re getting it together.”
Having all of its starters available has been a big help.
“It’s just trying to get our kids healthy and then getting everybody comfortable in their roles,” Naylor said. “We need some kids rebounding, we need some kids being scrappy defensively, putting pressure on guards.
“So getting everybody healthy and just trying to find our rhythm,” he said. “We’re going to have our ups and downs, but as long as our defense stays consistent, we’ll be OK.”
Frederick’s defense helped hold TJ scoreless in the second quarter, allowing the Cadets to take a 27-4 lead at halftime. The Cadets were never seriously threatened the rest of the night, although they endured a scoreless stretch that lasted more than six minutes in the third quarter.
Huskey pinpointed one trait the Cadets have been striving to master.
“Not letting the other team come back, continue with our energy,” she said. “Just keeping continuous energy through the whole game.”
Huskey didn’t seem to turn off her energy on Friday. She scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including two on jumpers, one of them being a 3-pointer. Huskey said she’s been looking to improve her shooting.
She spent most of the night driving the lane or shooting fast-break layups. Those plays often led to trips to the foul line, where she shot 10-of-15.
She also teamed up with Jakhia Smith (12 points, five steals) to pressure TJ’s guards. Frederick’s defense also had the towering Murray, who either got blocks (she finished with eight) or caused players to alter shots.
“We’re definitely a different defense when she’s in the game,” Naylor said. “She allows our guards to pressure more because she’s inside taking care of the paint.”
Murray also had eight rebounds. Alexis Ackah had seven rebounds.
TJ was led by Jasmine Hardy, who had 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Like Murray, who she guarded, Hardy was a menacing presence in the paint.
Patriots coach Gina Airing said Frederick’s defense gave her team some problems, but TJ (1-8) is also loaded with underclassmen.
“We have four seniors and we have six sophomores,” Airing said. “We are a young team, and we are growing and developing.”
