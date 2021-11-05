Frederick’s Josh Hayward has had his share of forced fumbles called off by a referee’s whistle this season.
When the 5-foot-8, 230-pound defensive lineman wrestled the ball away from North Hagerstown’s Bray Alexander a minute into the second quarter Friday night, he didn’t hear a whistle, so he took off.
All alone in open field, Hayward’s 40-yard fumble recovery touchdown set a new single-season record for points scored for the Cadets, who marched to a 55-8 win over the visiting Hubs in the first round of the Class 3A West region playoffs.
“He’s a game-wrecker,” Cadets coach Kevin Pirri said. “He’s a hard-working, incredible kid, and he showed it all with that strip touchdown.”
Earning its first playoff win since 2004, Frederick (8-2) will host Damascus — a 53-13 winner over South Hagerstown — next Friday.
“Seventeen years,” Frederick coach Kevin Pirri said. “I was in ninth grade. I’ve got coaches who were in Iraq. I’ve got coaches who were playing on this team. We looked a whole lot different back then.”
Hayward had a career night, tying the school-record with five all-purpose touchdowns, scoring them three different ways.
Set up by a 52-yard catch from Travon Neal, Hayward scored on a 2-yard touchdown on the Cadets’ first offense series.
Hayward later scored on a direct snap from a yard out, and added a 4-yard touchdown run to put the Cadets up 21-0 with 1:16 left in the first quarter.
“I had great blocking up front. I knew when we were close to the goal line we had to get it done,” Hayward said.
Entering the game with 345 total points on the season, Hayward’s strip-and-score broke the school record for points, previously set at 369 by the legendary 1968 Cadets.
“Our coaches always say if you’ve got two or three guys on a running back, go get the ball,” Hayward said. “He was holding it real loose in a pile of six people, and I took it from him, and I took off to the end zone.”
The Cadets built a 35-0 lead with 8:28 before halftime on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Brian Mbuthia to Neal, part of a six-catch, 158-yard game that saw the junior become the first Cadet to ever eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
Hayward hauled in his record-tying fifth touchdown, which came on a 13-yard pass from Mbuthia to go up 42-0 with 3:21 before halftime.
“We have so much talent with four great running backs, receivers and a great offensive line,” Hayward said.
Hayward nearly sat alone atop the Cadets record books, but what might’ve been his sixth TD of the night was quite literally pulled out of his grasp by backup quarterback Dquami Brown.
Faced with fourth-and-goal from the 2 — and the Cadets sideline chanting his nickname “Cheese” — Hayward put on his helmet and trotted onto the field lined up next to Brown.
Brown faked the Hubs defense on a read-option, setting the ball in Hayward’s arms, only to pull it out and scamper left into the end zone for Frederick’s final touchdown.
“I wanted [the record], but I’m happy [Brown] got the TD. I’m only a junior so I’ll get after it next year,” Hayward said.
The Hubs scored their only points with just over a minute remaining on a 9-yard touchdown run from Alexander, who had 82 yards rushing, and a two-point conversion pass from Marc Buckley to Serge Kwezituka.
Taejon Anderson rushed for 107 yards on eight carries, including a 59-yard touchdown on the Cadets’ first play of the third quarter.
Mbuthia completed seven of 13 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
