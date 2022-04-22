Nitish Sharma likes to crush the ball now.
When the senior started playing tennis at Frederick High in 2019, he was mainly focused on just getting the ball back over the net.
Every one of his forehands and backhands were sliced, as he was incapable of hitting shots with topspin.
Now Sharma serves, and he wants his next shot to be a winner, struck with his much improved topspin forehand. His backhand remains a work in progress and is still heavily sliced. But, every now and then, he will hit one with some topspin on it.
He is the No. 1 singles player for a Frederick High boys team that is vastly improved from recent seasons and now stands at 11-2 overall after Friday’s 5-0 home win over Linganore.
“It feels nice to see that Frederick is not a joke in tennis anymore,” Sharma said after his 6-1, 6-1 victory over the Lancers’ Graham Smarick.
Sharma hadn’t played much tennis before arriving at Frederick High other than occasionally hitting with his father.
He played No. 2 singles for the Cadets during his freshman season, but didn’t have much success while just trying to keep the ball in play. At one point, he lost seven consecutive matches, and the way he felt after each one stuck with him for a while.
“I knew I had to get better,” Sharma said.
So, Sharma began playing with teammates and friends outside of the normal confines of a team practice or match.
Eventually, these sessions became more regular, to the point now where they are happening virtually every day.
Frederick boys tennis coach Annette Schiavone plays in a Sunday night league at the Tuscarora Tennis Club, and it’s not uncommon for her players to show up looking for some court time.
“They practice all of the time,” Schiavone said. “They go from practice to the park to practice [more]. They are really motivated to win.”
The Frederick boys are having their best season in recent memory. The Cadets have beaten everyone on their schedule so far except for the top two teams and perennial powers, Urbana and Middletown.
Schiavone credits Sharma with being one of the main catalysts for turning the program around due to his desire to get better and his ability to bring teammates together to work on their games.
Sharma said he isn’t even present at all of the extra practice sessions. But that doesn’t stop them from happening.
“You don’t see all these tennis prodigies going to Frederick [High],” he said. “So, instead of trying to get a tennis prodigy to come here, we had to shape up our own team.”
In the girls match, Linganore earned a 5-0 victory over Frederick.
The Cadets have been besieged by injuries and other circumstances that have left them shorthanded in many of these matches. On Friday, they had to forfeit two of the matches against Linganore because they couldn’t fill the spots at No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles.
The Linganore girls, meanwhile, are a young, inexperienced team and looking to get better with every match, according to coach Mark Sunkel.
