Despite his team’s undefeated record and dominant stretch of play, Frederick boys basketball coach Emonte Hill Sr. hasn’t been thrilled with the Cadets’ recent starts.
They have let opponents hang around — or in some cases, go ahead — for about a half before they turned on the burners and pulled away.
That wasn’t a problem Tuesday night, as junior guard Elwyne Wordlaw’s 3-pointer just before the first quarter ended gave Frederick a 19-point lead. And the Cadets rolled from there, delighting their sellout home crowd with a 70-46 win over rival Thomas Johnson.
“It was a point of emphasis to play four quarters tonight,” Hill said. “Lately, we’ve gotten a little complacent. But we weren’t doing that tonight. We came out and got back to who we are.”
Frederick (19-0) dropped 29 points in the opening eight minutes, by far its best start in the past month, Hill said, and one of its best starts all season.
The Cadets’ defense suffocated the Patriots with a press, forcing steals, bad looks and few second-chance opportunities. They pushed the pace up the floor and hit nearly every shot – a pair of 3s by junior guard Ivan Quijada, floaters by sophomore guard Emonte Hill Jr. and two layups by senior forward Joaquin Snowden off feeds from junior forward David Dorsey.
“First thing is defense always. Full-court [press], always. Take great shots, not good ones,” Quijada said.
That blazing start stunned TJ (9-10), which recovered in the next three quarters to play a slightly more even contest.
But spotting its rival — and a team as explosive as Frederick — a 19-point advantage practically decided the outcome just minutes after tip-off.
“You can’t lose the first two minutes of the ballgame. Simple as that,” Patriots coach John Manley said. “We lost the first two minutes and we were done, pretty much.”
Though TJ closed the gap to 11 at one point in the second quarter, the Cadets punched back and took a 20-point lead into the break, never letting the Patriots get closer.
Wordlaw led Frederick with 20 points, while Dorsey (13 points) and Quijada (12 points, four 3-pointers) also finished in double digits. Snowden chipped in seven first-half points, one of nine scorers for the Cadets.
“It’s about energy for me. Just crashing the boards when they’re not looking, get my rebounds, tip it back out to my teammates for the offensive boards,” Snowden said.
Junior forward Avree Harris had 13 first-half points to pace TJ. Eight other Patriots got on the scoresheet, with senior guard Tyliek Anderson’s six points leading that group.
Frederick swept its rival in the regular season, returning the favor after TJ did so last year. The two could meet again in the playoffs, but for now, the Cadets can take their strong start and subsequent victory into the season’s final weeks.
“They sent us home last year in this gym, and that really hit,” Quijada said. “When they were singing the National Anthem [tonight], I was just replaying that image in my head of the whole team just crying, all of us in tears, so I couldn’t let that happen again.”
