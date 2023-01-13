Within the span of a couple of hours Friday afternoon, Frederick and Tuscarora high schools announced they had filled their varsity football coaching vacancies.
Frederick, coming off one of the best two-year stretches in program history, stayed in house and tapped Pat Cadden, the team’s defensive coordinator for the last six years, to replace Kevin Pirri, who is now officially the school’s assistant principal.
This past season, Cadden coordinated the top defense in Frederick County. The Cadets’ defense posted six shutouts, allowed just 60 points over 11 games and was the driving force behind the team’s first unbeaten regular football season since 1968.
“I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this,” Cadden said. “I didn’t think it would come as quickly as it did. But here we go.”
Tuscarora, which has been on the opposite end of the spectrum in recent seasons and is coming off a winless campaign, turned to current Urbana High administrator Ryan Hines to revive its fortunes and succeed coach Curtiss Belcher Jr. in the job.
Hines previously served as the head coach at Walkersville High School (2005-09) and Urbana High School (2010-13).
In his first season on the job at Urbana in 2010, he led the Hawks to their fifth state championship with a 13-0 record.
Since January 2014, Hines has served as Urbana’s athletic director. But over the last 18 months, he has been pulled away from that job and served as the acting assistant principal in Urbana’s front office.
In fact, he has not held any responsibilities in the school’s athletic department since the middle of last September.
“I didn’t know it would create such a [personal] void,” he said of being taken out of a job involving sports.
Hines won’t be able to dive into his new job until July 1, roughly a month before the start of practice, as he fills out his remaining responsibilities at Urbana.
Asked if that would put him behind in terms of preparations for the next season, he said, “I don’t think so. I mean, I started at Walkersville in May and Urbana in March.”
Those months are both well into a school’s normal offseason football program.
Hines, who officially accepted the job Friday morning, was already doing as much as he can to get the ball rolling with his new job. He attended Friday’s boys basketball game between Tuscarora and Linganore to begin introducing himself to people and acclimating himself to his new environment.
He hopes to land a teaching job at Tuscarora this summer, which would represent a significant pay cut from his current administrative responsibilities.
“You can’t put a price on passion,” Hines said. “I don’t know how to explain it. When you love what you do, it’s really not work. The other stuff will work itself out.”
Cadden, meanwhile, is set to retire from his post in the Active Guard Reserves of the U.S. Army after 20 years of service.
So, the timing for his new opportunity could not be better.
He graduated from Frederick High and served as an assistant during two separate stints.
“Pat is this program,” said Pirri, who referred to him as his right-hand man in his time on the job. “This is the most stable step for the program to maintain our success. The kids are very excited as he has always been a strong advocate for our players and an incredible mentor for these young men.”
Cadden is hopeful he can keep most of the current staff in place at Frederick. He will also still have Pirri to lean on in the administrative office.
Hines is still in the process of assembling his staff at Tuscarora. Already, he has added some of the former members of his staff at Urbana, Brian Pannell and Andy “Doc” Hirshorn, and one of his former standout players, Ray Gray.
“To me, [Tuscarora] just seems like a great place with a lot of potential,” Hines said.
The Titans were 1-5 during the shortened spring season in 2020 due to the pandemic. They were 1-8 in 2021 and 0-9 last season.
Yet, Hines feel he can turn the team around quickly.
“I am hopeful we can be successful this fall,” he said. “I don’t know why we can’t be.”
