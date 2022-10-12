Frederick volleyball has been in few winnable positions this year. So, when the Cadets went on a fifth-set run to pull ahead of Maryland School for the Deaf, senior middle blocker Ever McLaughlin had four words for her teammates.
“Step on the gas,” she said.
The energy shift was apparent. The Cadets sealed their five-set Dig Pink victory on Ava Showlter’s kill and poured onto the floor to celebrate a 18-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-8 home win Wednesday evening.
It’s just Frederick’s second victory in what has been a trying season as the team adjusts to new coach Dean Fairbend and, for many players, their first full fall season since 2019.
“They were competitively matched, and that was fun to see, our team finally coming together a little bit and jelling,” Fairbend said. “We’ve had a rough season, so it was nice to see them start to build on the things they’ve done well in other matches.”
That was evident in the final two sets, which the Orioles entered holding an edge.
The teams traded points for most of the fourth set, until a spate of MSD errors tilted the tide toward the Cadets. They caught the energy of a reeling Orioles squad, and Josie Eliot slammed home a kill to force an MSD timeout.
But Frederick kept rolling out of the stoppage and ultimately scored the final eight points of the set to force a winner-take-all fifth frame on Showlter’s ace.
“We communicated a lot better, and the overall drive was so much more than in the past. The want to win was a lot better,” McLaughlin said.
That carried over into the fifth set, as the Cadets won five of the first seven points before going on a three-point run to put the Orioles (8-6) on the ropes. In that sequence, Eliot served an ace, and McLaughlin, who finished with nine kills, three blocks and four aces, jumped high above the net to land a thunderous kill.
It was set up by a key passing sequence, something Frederick has struggled to do throughout the season but got significantly better at as Wednesday’s match went on.
“We were passing better to target tonight to be able to get some success and be able to run some plays to get to our middles up front and give them the opportunity to put the ball home on the other side of the net,” Fairbend said.
The Cadets (2-8) also took advantage of holes in MSD’s defense, which became more numerous in the final sets.
“It was up-and-down. We weren’t consistent with our play. There was a lot of miscommunication,” Orioles coach Karita Lewis said. “They found our weaknesses, and they were able to attack us.”
And that’s what put Frederick over the top. The Cadets built momentum, and for one of the only times this season, had a fifth-set lead to finish.
The team heard McLaughlin’s message in the huddle and carried that energy to a much-needed victory.
“It was nice to see them put it all together tonight. With five matches left in the season, we can hopefully build on this and finish strong,” Fairbend said.
NOTES: Eliot had eight kills, three blocks and three aces for Frederick. Showlter had 10 kills and two aces. Amanda Dorsey had 12 kills, and Ella Oberlander had 11 kills. Jade Macedo led MSD with 20 kills, 16 assists, six digs, a block and two aces. Olivia Clinger had eight kills, two blocks, nine digs and an ace. Sigridura Junc had four blocks, four kills and two aces. Bella Finkle had three blocks, five kills and two aces.
