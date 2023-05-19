PRINCE FREDERICK — Walkersville’s softball team was facing juggernaut Calvert in the state tournament for the second straight season, and it was clear right away that the Lions planned to give the Cavaliers a tougher battle this time.
After getting shut out and held to two hits in last year’s edition, Walkersville equaled that hit total in the first inning and jumped out to a one-run lead.
But as the game progressed, Calvert’s ability to dominate in all facets was too much for the Lions.
With Central Michigan University-bound pitcher Emma DeBoer leading the way, Calvert beat the visiting Lions 8-2 in the Class 2A state quarterfinals on Friday.
While the Lions are still young, with speedy outfielder Alexis Offutt being their lone senior, most of them were already seasoned veterans who served as key players for a team that lost 11-0 to Calvert in last year’s state semis.
But Calvert also returned a slew of players from last year’s team, which won the state title. And unlike the Lions, the Cavs (21-1) are senior-heavy. Their only loss came in mid-April to Laurel (Delaware).
“We knew coming down here it was a tough feat,” Walkersville coach Randy Hinkelman said. “I thought we battled a hell of a lot better. We had them rattled early, I think, a little bit. But that’s a mature team. It’s a well-coached team. You’ve got play perfect against them.”
The Lions (16-4) got off to a promising start. Walkersville’s Ella Montgomery led off the game with a single to left-center, and the Lions had the bases loaded when Caroline Hinkelman stepped to the plate.
After Hinkelman bunted, the Cavs threw home to get the lead runner, but the ball popped out of the catcher’s mitt. The Lions seemed poised to score more with the bases loaded and one out, but DeBoer notched two strikeouts to escape the jam.
“We’ve had a few games where [the opponent] scored first, but this one was a little different. They definitely came out hitting,” DeBoer said. “We didn’t change our game plan. We just came in, took a deep breath and went back out there and played our game.”
DeBoer smacked a two-run homer over the left field fence in the bottom of the first.
The Lions quickly countered, tying the game in the second on Madison Lepeonka’s double to the right-center field gap. But that’s all the scoring they could manage off DeBoer.
“We never gave up, we hung in there,” Offutt said. “But the pitcher’s good. What can you do?”
“You can not hide the fact that Emma is the heart and soul [of the team,]” Calvert coach Lauren Robison said. “She’s the ace, she’s the workhorse. We put a lot of faith in her.”
DeBoer struck out nine and scattered five hits. Even when she didn’t get strikeouts, her pitches prevented the Lions from hitting the ball with authority.
“She spins the ball well. She throws a change-up when she needs it,” Randy Hinkelman said. “You’re not 50-2 for no reason.”
The Lions continually had Izzy Dietrich, the starting pitcher, and Caroline Hinkelman, who started at first base, swap positions on Friday. Both were more than effective all season, but the Cavaliers have lineup full of tough hitters.
In the third, Lexi Drayer and Megan Chroniger both doubled to spark a four-run rally that put the Cavs in front for good. The Cavs got hits or RBIs from the top, middle and bottom of the lineup.
“When you’ve got eight seniors on the team who have been playing together for 10 years, a lot of the work gets done for you,” Robison said. “The other part of it is just the confidence we’ve seen. We’re really firing on all cylinders.”
Calvert put an end to yet another stellar Walkersville season. When the Lions did lose, it was usually a low-scoring thriller to some other powerful team like Catoctin.
“This season was amazing,” Caroline Hinkelman said. “I’m so proud of us for how we banded together and were able to replicate what we did the previous year. I thought we did better than last year.”
And the one key player who won’t be coming back next year expects big things from Walkersville’s 2024 team.
“They are definitely going to do the same things if not more,” Offutt said.
