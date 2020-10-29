When the coronavirus pandemic limited athletic opportunities, St. John's Catholic Prep volleyball players Rory McClain and Audrey Spindle still found ways to play the sport.
McClain spent the summer competing in beach volleyball at Utica Park, where the setter staved off rust and helped expand her repertoire by playing a brand of two-person volleyball that required every player to do plenty of setting, passing and hitting.
And Spindle — another setter — played in her backyard, where she had to deal with the kind of challenging terrain that made her long even more for real matches in St. John's gym.
"It's not the same. I have a backyard that's literally a hill," she said. "It's nice to play [high school volleyball] with everybody again, seeing new faces and old ones as well."
Granted, the players' faces Spindle saw Thursday during the Vikings' 25-11, 25-13, 25-11 win over visiting the FCA Baltimore Bravehearts were hidden behind masks, one of several safety measures the school employed to prevent the spread of the virus.
But Vikings like her and McClain were just glad to be playing for the Vikings again. After refraining from interscholastic sports for all of September and most of October like countless other high schools, St. John's began competition for fall sports this week.
Thursday's match was the second for St. John's volleyball team, which won its season opener against Chapelgate on Wednesday. Getting to finally compete, albeit in an abbreviated season, was gratifying for longtime Vikings like senior Mackayla Veillette as well as newcomers like libero Jillian Fedor, who transferred from Catoctin.
"I wasn't expecting to play because of the virus and everything," Fedor said. "But being able to play is just an amazing opportunity."
To provide that opportunity while also guarding against the spread of the COVID-19, especially at an indoor event like volleyball, plenty of precautions were taken on Thursday.
The most noticeable of them, of course, were masks, which were worn by all players, officials, coaches and spectators, who were spaced six feet apart in the stands, for the duration of the match.
"Masks are definitely difficult. You know, the sweat, and it's constantly in your face," Veillette said. "But as long as we get to play, I think that it's worth it."
Also, both teams remained on the same sideline all night instead of switching sides after each set.
And after each point, the volleyball that had been in play was rolled to the sideline, where it was rolled again to someone who could wipe it down. Meanwhile, a new volleyball was rolled to the server.
"We're running it kind of like a college system, rolling the balls up and down the sideline and sanitizing them between every single play," Vikings coach Meagan Graff said. "We're trying to keep it as safe as possible and keep these kids playing."
The Vikings return five players from last year's team. While they lost seven seniors to graduation, they picked up transfers like Fedor and former Oakdale player Kalia Espenlaub, a sophomore opposite hitter.
"We do have a lot of new girls coming because we had a lot of transfers," Veillette said. "But I think that getting that chemistry together would be easy because I think that all of us get along really well."
The Vikings rolled on Thursday. The Bravehearts were hampered by only having six available players, meaning they had no subs all night, although their players battled and even took a 9-7 lead in the second set.
But St. John's stayed in command most of the night, and Veillette applied the finishing touch by getting three of her eight aces during a match-ending 6-0 run.
Veillette also had eight kills and 11 digs. McClain had three aces and 13 assists. Spindle had four kills, five digs and five assists. Fedor had 12 digs and two aces.
In other action, St. John's JV team beat the Bravehearts 25-15, 25-19, while its freshman team split them 10-15, 16-14.
