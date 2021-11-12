On his 46th and final carry of the night, Linganore’s Ethan Arneson looked just as fresh as he did on his first.
“He is a beast. I don’t know anybody else that can take that many carries and run hard every play,” Lancers quarterback Timmy Conner said of the sophomore running back. “It’s crazy. He is a beast.”
Through 11 weeks of this high school football season, no team has solved the riddle of stopping the 5-foot-6, 159-pound Arneson, the leading rusher in Frederick County this season with more than 1,700 yards on more than 250 carries.
Yes, he runs behind an outstanding offensive line, the county’s best this season. But Arneson is tough, fast, disciplined enough to follow his blocks and has great vision to find the seams.
“I think he is very good,” said Oakdale coach Kurt Stein, who watched Arneson slice his defense to pieces for the second time this season Friday night in Linganore’s 44-27 home win over the Bears in the second round of the Class 3A West playoffs that raised the Lancers’ record to 10-0.
Coming off a first-round bye last week, the Lancers’ offense did not miss a beat, scoring points on eight of their nine possessions, not counting the final one that saw them kneel the ball in the final minute.
Arneson led the charge with 274 rushing yards and three short touchdown runs on 46 carries. Many of them went right behind right tackle Jacob Cannon, whom coach Rick Conner calls a future college scholarship player, and pulling left guard Zach Kiester.
“He’s slippery in there,” Stein said of Arneson. “He is hard to see. He runs hard. He is tough and he runs low to the ground. He does a nice job.”
In two games against Oakdale this season, Arneson accounted for 627 yards and six touchdowns on 89 carries. He rushed for a school-record 353 on 48 carries in Linganore’s wild, 54-53 overtime win over the Bears on Sept. 24.
“Ethan has a natural skill you can’t coach,” Conner said. “He just finds seams. He keeps his feet moving. He is tough. He is strong.”
This game was heading down a parallel track as the first meeting until the final 50 seconds of the first half when the complexion changed entirely.
Linganore defensive lineman Chase Schultz swung down Oakdale quarterback Joe Pippin on a sack, and as he fell to the ground, Pippin’s head smacked off the turf field. He was tended to for several minutes by the training staff before walking off the field under his own power.
With concerns about a serious head injury, Pippin could not play in the second half, forcing Oakdale (5-5) to dramatically change its gameplan in a game that was tied at 20 at halftime.
Pippin was playing well and had already connected on touchdown passes of 32 and 38 yards to Brayden Kuhn and Hunter Thompson, respectively.
“Joe throws a great ball. He is a great quarterback and a fantastic baseball player,” Conner said of the opposing quarterback. “He’s a great kid. It’s just one of those things that happens.”
Linganore advanced to next week’s state quarterfinals against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. The Lancers will host the game as the top seed in Class 3A.
“Our motto going into the bye was, it was not going to impact us,” Timmy Conner said. “We made sure we had the energy. We were trying to get better even though we didn’t have a game. We were trying to improve.”
