Tears streamed down Jade Catlin’s face.
For a moment, she had to put the phone down to compose herself.
Catlin, who graduated from Middletown High School in June, had just learned she was one of 44 girls selected from across the country for the Under Armour Senior All-America Game, an accomplishment that stirred her emotions.
“It’s one of the biggest things you can accomplish in high school lacrosse,” she said.
The Senior All-Star Game will be played at 5 p.m. Saturday at Johns Hopkins University and televised nationally by ESPN.
Catlin’s selection to the game caps her outstanding high school lacrosse career at Middletown, during which she led the team in scoring as a freshman and sophomore, and a tumultuous few months during which she was forced to give up her spot on the Knights’ Class 2A state runner-up team due to job commitments and personal clashes with the coaching staff.
In February, Catlin was hired to work a summer job in Ocean City as a waitress at Hooters. That meant she had to find a place to live, which involved signing a lease.
A self-described independent person, Catlin viewed it as a great opportunity to step out on her own and learn to support herself prior to heading off in mid-August to Virginia Tech University, where she will play lacrosse for the Hokies.
But it also meant she would have far less time to devote to playing lacrosse.
While working long hours at the beach this summer, Catlin has taken every opportunity she could to squeeze in a workout that usually involved swimming or biking or pick up her stick and toss the ball around with friends.
It’s been a challenge and a good test of her time-management skills.
She said she will be ready to go for Saturday’s All-American game and is excited for the chance to play alongside and with some of the top girls lacrosse players from across the country.
This will be Catlin’s second opportunity to play in a high-profile lacrosse event sponsored by Under Armour.
Last October, she tried out for and made a Baltimore-based All-Star team that won a tournament in Virginia Beach against teams from all over the United States.
Catlin’s performance in that tournament caught the attention of coaches and was instrumental in getting her selected for the Senior All-Star game this Saturday at Hopkins.
“It was a really cool, eye-opening experience playing in Virginia Beach,” she said. “I never thought I would get chosen for that team, and then, all of a sudden, here I am playing with the top players in the country, including the No. 1 recruit in the country. It was so striking.”
Catlin continued, “I am so excited to have the chance to play in this Senior All-Star Game. It’s such an honor to have been chosen.”
