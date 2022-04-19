Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
WALKERSVILLE — Tuesday wasn’t the prettiest day for baseball.
The frigid wind whipped all afternoon, freezing fingers and faces as temperatures struggled to crack 50 degrees. Clouds loomed, too, occasionally spitting drops of rain.
Some ugliness was also apparent on the field at Walkersville High, as the Lions and Catoctin piled up the errors. But amid the sloppiness, the Cougars pulled out a 7-5 win.
“We’re trying to rush a little bit, trying to make too big of a play rather than just making the routine play,” Walkersville coach Mike Minch said. “When you give them extra outs and walk six guys, it’s going to be tough to beat teams, let alone beat a good team like Catoctin.”
And the Cougars took advantage of those extra outs, particularly in the fourth inning.
With the Lions (4-6) up two runs, Catoctin pitcher/first baseman Noland Kinna grounded a ball to short. The throw to first was wild, letting him reach and putting two runners on. Shortstop Bryont Green then beat out an infield single to bring home a run, kickstarting a four-run inning that turned a two-run Cougars deficit into a two-run lead.
The decisive swing came a few batters later, with the bases loaded for first baseman/second baseman Joey McMannis. The junior pulled a 1-1 pitch down the third-base line and into left field, plating the two go-ahead runs.
That was indicative of Catoctin’s offense all afternoon: scrapping for baserunners and taking advantage of mistakes. In the third inning, Franklin instructed the Cougars to play more small ball and focus on slash hitting, knowing their typical big booming hits weren’t coming. It yielded seven runs.
“Looking for a hard ground ball the other way or a line drive over the shortstop’s head,” Green, who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk, said. “Just got to keep that approach and stay through the ball.”
Still, the Cougars (9-1) made their share of errors, which kept the game close.
Catoctin spotted Walkersville a 3-0 lead in the first inning after a pair of bad throws extended the frame and let those runners score. In the fifth, another throwing error brought Lions first baseman Adam Dellamura home to cut their deficit to two runs.
The Cougars’ three pitchers were only charged with one earned run of the five they allowed — right fielder Brandon Buschman’s third-inning RBI single that plated Dellamura.
“We looked like it’s been a few days since we’ve played baseball,” Catoctin coach Mike Franklin said. “Our biorhythms did not look good. That’s uncharacteristic of who we are.”
Despite the sloppiness, the Cougars pulled through. For a team used to bowling over its competition, Catoctin faced adversity for the second straight game — it allowed seven first-inning runs to Oakdale on Thursday before rallying to win — and showed it can push past less-than-stellar play.
As the postseason draws closer, that resilience could prove important, Franklin said.
“At some point in the playoffs, we might be behind, so it’s good to feel that pressure, see how we respond,” Franklin said. “And I thought the kids responded well today.”
NOTES: Dalton Williams and Dylan Nicholson each reached base three times for Catoctin. Garrett Worth scored twice. Connor Crum had an RBI single and scored a run. Logan Malachowski earned the win, allowing an unearned run in three innings while striking out four. Kinna scored twice and pitched three innings, allowing four runs (one earned). … Dellamura reached base three times and scored three runs for Walkersville. Andrew McElwain also reached three times. Travis Remsberg had an RBI. Brody Nemoga allowed six runs (four earned) and struck out one in 3 1-3 innings.
