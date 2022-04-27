THURMONT — One of Catoctin baseball’s two losses came on March 30, a one-run defeat at the hands of Brunswick that the Cougars felt they should have won.
On Wednesday, they made sure to come out on top.
Backed by shutdown pitching from dual-aces Dalton Williams and Joey McMannis, Catoctin took a tight 4-1 win over the Railroaders that secured the Cougars’ spot atop the CMC Gambrill Division.
“First game, I was a little nervous on the mound. But this time, I was like, I want to get back at them, beat them,” Williams said.
Williams did that, fighting through an error, a pair of walks and weak, falling contact to hold Brunswick down. He struck out five in four innings, only allowing a run on a first-inning RBI single to right by third baseman Noland Genies.
McMannis then took the hill and fired blazing pitch after blazing pitch, giving the Roaders fits as they struggled to square him up. He painted the corners for five strikeouts — four of them looking — including a 2-2 fastball that nipped the low, outside corner to end the contest.
It was poetic that he wore a black shirt after the game that read, “Painters gonna paint,” accompanied by a photo of Bob Ross.
“When you have two thoroughbreds like this, as a coach, you try not to mess it up,” Catoctin coach Mike Franklin said. “These guys make pitches, and they’re hard to square up.”
But Brunswick (9-5) countered with one of its thoroughbreds — Oliver Ellison. The right-hander struck out seven Cougars back in March, and he one-upped that number Wednesday with 11.
Ellison tossed six innings, scattering five hits and keeping Catoctin off-balance. Like Williams and McMannis, he rarely had a clean inning, but he was able to work out of trouble in multiple frames.
McMannis touched him up twice early — a first-inning sacrifice fly and a third-inning RBI single — but those were the only earned runs Ellison allowed.
“His fastball was there, and his slider was dirty, but we managed to get some good, timely hits,” Williams said.
The Cougars also took advantage of a pair of fourth-inning Roader mistakes.
With two on and no outs, Brunswick looked to be putting together one of its best scoring chances of the game. But Tony Ricks strayed too far from second base and got caught in a rundown, mitigating the threat.
Then in the bottom of the inning, a dropped fly ball in left field gave Catoctin (12-2) new life. And with two outs, they brought two home with a pair of RBI singles and heads-up baserunning.
“We dropped the ball in left field, and stuff like that happens. The bigger concern to me was not hitting the cutoff man and advancing runners to second and a couple bleeders,” Roaders coach Roger Dawson said. “Next thing you know, we’re down 4-1.”
That would be the ultimate margin, as McMannis took over in the fifth. Though never pitching a three-up, three-down inning, the junior battled through and got key outs when needed.
And when he loaded the bases in the seventh, putting the tying run on first, McMannis painted the corner, ensuring the Cougars would avenge their March loss and win this one.
“We just have to be one pitch better, one run better, and today, we were,” Franklin said.
NOTES: Connor Crum picked up two hits, including an RBI single, and scored a run for Catoctin. Logan Simanski tripled and scored a run. Logan Malachowski had an RBI single. … Genies reached base three times for Brunswick. Gavin Hartman singled, was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Ricks doubled. Tyler Lowery and Collin Dinges each singled. Joseph Sweeney walked twice.
