COLLEGE PARK — Double-digit, low-hit gems are the norm when Catoctin ace Taylor Smith pitches, and she produced another Saturday.
But this stellar Smith performance stood out from all the rest.
It came in the biggest game yet of her high school softball career, a state final. And it somehow wasn't enough for a win.
Smith gave up just two hits, both in the bottom of the sixth inning, but that's all North Dorchester needed to pull out a 1-0 win over the Cougars in the Class 1A state championship game.
Emilee Cohee, who threw a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts to hold her own in a pitchers duel with Smith, delivered an RBI double to center field in the sixth. It wasn't a gapper, but Anna Hopkins — North Dorchester's speedy leadoff hitter who led off with a bloop single to center — scored easily from first base.
"After I hit that, I was so relieved," said Cohee, who fouled off a bunt attempt for her second strike before swinging away for the game-winning hit. "And I was really excited for my teammate, Anna, because she's so fast. I just kind of knew that that was it."
After getting their state runner-up plaque, the Cougars watched North Dorchester (23-2) accept the championship plaque to conclude the program's first state tournament appearance.
"I know it's not the hardware they wanted to take home," Cougars coach Jessica Valentine said of her team. "But there's still a lot to be proud of."
With Smith dominating — she finished with 13 strikeouts, including inning-ending whiffs with runners in scoring position in the second and third — the Cougars likely wouldn't need more than a couple runs to get their fourth state crown and first since 2011.
But Cohee was throwing a gem of her own and thwarted several scoring threats. Smith, a left-handed hitter, said her counterpart was throwing a lot of curves to right-handed hitters.
"Nothing was like a cupcake down the middle. She was hitting her spots," said Raegan Miller, who said the Cougars practiced to handle such pitching. "I don't know what happened."
Catoctin couldn't score in the third, when Aubrie Courtney led off with a single and advanced on Miller's sac bunt. And they couldn't score in the fifth, when Kassidy Kreitz led off with a single and advanced on Kenzie Lewis' sac bunt.
Catoctin threatened again in the seventh, when Lewis walked and Miller singled to put runners and first and second with two outs. But Cohee induced a game-ending 6-5 fielder's choice.
"Too many opportunities missed. We left a lot of runners on base," Valentine said. "They came up with the big hit, and we didn't. That's all it comes down to. Taylor did a great job."
Aside from a walk and two hits batters, Smith cruised through the first five innings. Echoing what countless other hitters have said this year, Cohee said her team was having trouble with Smith's rise ball.
"She was on," Catoctin junior catcher Meghan Gray said. "It was just one small hit, and it did it."
Neither of North Dorchester's hits were tagged hard. Few people manage to do that against Smith.
"That's how they usually are — get their bat on the ball and are able to put it into play," Smith said.
The Cougars, who won the CMC Gambrill Division title, finished with a 20-4 record. Some of those wins came when they drastically shuffled their lineup to deal with injuries, including a concussion that temporarily sidelined Gray, who calls pitches and is their top hitter.
Losing just one senior, Alison Brawner, the Cougars have realistic hopes of getting another shot at a state title.
"There's always next year," Miller said. "We'll come back out stronger. I know we will."
