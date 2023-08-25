THURMONT — It’s been a slow build to return Catoctin football to its championship-contending days.
After longtime head coach Doug Williams retired following the Cougars’ 2019 state title, new bench boss Mike Rich was tasked with continuing that legacy while essentially starting from scratch, thanks to an exodus of graduates and a global pandemic.
Though Catoctin only won two games in 2022, it marked progress from the prior two seasons. More important, the team was competitive in several losses, including a trio of one-score games down the stretch that nearly went in its favor.
That, in itself, was a positive conclusion. Now, in Rich’s fourth season, the Cougars hope that strong finish will translate into more victories in 2023.
“I think they just learned the process of competing. Everybody thinks you just go from not winning many games, to automatically winning games. Sometimes, that’s not realistic,” Rich said. “If you look at the games, they didn’t end the way we wanted them to end … but our guys competed like crazy.”
The challenge, of course, is doing that with a small roster that has a high turnover rate given the school’s low population.
About half of last year’s squad is returning, with 30 players comprising the varsity roster. The brightest sign in the rebuild is an even larger junior varsity team at 36 players, a testament to the growth of Catoctin’s youth program finally making an impact.
But on the field, that means the Cougars can ill afford many injuries. Most players will be asked to play two ways. Rich said he wishes he didn’t have to do that, but it is a necessity.
His players don’t mind, though.
“We don’t have as many guys as the other schools, so we feel like we have to work even harder, we have to be better than every other team, we have to lift harder because we have to work two ways,” senior safety Charles Dougherty said.
That versatility will drive Catoctin forward.
On offense, that looks like multiple formations, with a run-pass option attack led by senior quarterback Haydn Mathews. He’s stepping into the full-season starting role after splitting time last season with the now-graduated Connor Crum.
“Be confident with who you’re reading and with whatever decision you make, right or wrong, do it at 100 mph,” Mathews said of his approach under center. “If you make a mistake, do it at 100 mph, and be confident that your brothers have your back.”
He’ll be behind a bigger and deeper offensive line from a season ago, which should facilitate both the RPO formations and a more traditional running game led by Wayne Ferson.
The senior also serves as a defensive captain, one of the Cougars’ most important two-way threats. Ferson, a safety, is one of a handful of returners in the secondary, which saw the most holdovers of any position group from 2022.
They helped stymie Middletown and Brunswick down the stretch last season, which Ferson said came with increased confidence and chemistry.
“We were able to rally together behind one or two great plays and be able to build off that on defense,” Ferson said. “If we’re able to do that again this year, we shouldn’t have much of a problem.”
Catoctin is relying on that to overcome the small roster and related shortcomings it can’t control being the county’s smallest school. But this team possesses the scrappiness and the effort to continue building itself back into the program it was just four years ago.
Now, it’s about turning those competitive losses into victories, and marching this rebuild further forward.
“That’s Catoctin football,” Rich said. “We’re not the biggest. We may not be the fastest. We may not be the strongest. But we play tough, we play with heart, we embody this community and our guys will play to the very last whistle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.