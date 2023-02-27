Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
THURMONT — Thanks to a first-round bye, Catoctin’s girls basketball team had to wait 11 days to play its first postseason game on Monday.
Such a layoff can cause rust, but there was one benefit. The extra time allowed Cougars junior forward Grace Williams to get used to playing with a protective face mask after she suffered a broken nose in Catoctin’s regular-season finale against Walkersville.
“I had to adjust because you can’t really see out,” Williams said. “So, I feel like a horse that has like blinders on.”
Catoctin verse Brunswick regional playoff action Monday night at Catoctin High School.
Bill Green
In another way, the horse comparison seems apt for Catoctin’s entire team, considering how the Cougars like to relentlessly race up and down the court.
And no Cougar epitomized that style of play more on Monday than sophomore guard Taylor Smith, who scored the bulk of her game-high 17 points on transition buckets to help Catoctin beat visiting Brunswick 56-37 in the Class 1A regional semifinals.
The Cougars (18-5) advanced to the regional final, where they will host Boonsboro — a 59-48 winner over Smithsburg — on Wednesday in hopes of another deep postseason run after being a 1A state finalist last season.
Granted, after the departure of graduating seniors like Emma Wivell, Emily Williams (Grace’s sister) and Paige Smith, this year’s Catoctin team is relying on many new faces.
“A completely different team,” Taylor Smith said. “This group of girls, we’ve been playing since we were like in elementary school, so we have a very good bond together, and we’re just going to keep developing, and we’ll hopefully have the same experience next year also.”
And there are holdovers like Taylor Smith, Grace Williams and sophomore Kayden Glotfelty, who saw meaningful minutes as a JV callup last season. All of them produced on Monday.
Smith’s ability to routinely hit quick-strike baskets helped the Cougars shake a Brunswick team that only trailed 23-10 at halftime.
“I thought Taylor was outstanding in transition,” Cougars coach Amy Entwistle said. “When they’d come down and get a nice bucket, there’s Taylor 10 seconds later on the other end of the court making a transition layup. I felt she stepped up big time in those moments where it felt like it was getting closer.”
With a lack of height and speed, the Cougars strive to play a fast-paced game.
“That’s our bread and butter,” Smith said. “We know as a team, we’re fast, so we use that to our advantage. It’s our game — disciplined defense and transition.”
Despite a lack of height, the Cougars still have a knack for getting rebounds, relying on positioning and strength. On Monday, they routinely grabbed offensive rebounds and prevented Brunswick from getting second shots. Grace Williams helped out in that department on Monday, finishing with six rebounds.
“I know the mask is difficult to see in,” Entwistle said. “But man, her boxing out, her rebounds, her defense, her help defense, sliding over, was outstanding tonight.”
“I’ve got to be able to adjust and move my head a lot more than I [normally] would have to,” Williams said. “But I had a whole week to practice, so I’m getting the hang of it.”
Glotfelty had 15 points. Brooke Williams had a team-high 10 rebounds along with 10 points for the Cougars, and sophomore guard Bekah Zentz had seven rebounds.
Zentz also spent most of her time on the court guarding Brunswick sharpshooter Cassidy Rhodes, who was forced to work extremely hard for her nine points, all of them coming on 3-pointers.
“When I made the team, they said, just expect to be the defensive player,” Zentz said. “And that’s just my role on the team this year.”
Being a midfielder for Catoctin’s lacrosse team helps Zentz handle such a challenging chore.
“She is so fast, and she prides herself on her defense,” Entwistle said. “Just proud of her for taking on that role. That’s a hard job to ask anybody to do, but Bekah does it with a smile on her face and gives a 110 percent to her role.”
Ryley Backer led the Railroaders (6-16) with 14 points along with seven rebounds. Andie Welsh had 11 rebounds. Gabby Stefanic had four assists and four steals.
Brunswick used a 2-3 matchup zone, which helped it enjoy some late-season success.
“I felt like the last two or three weeks, we played really well,” Brunswick coach Cindy Wilhelm said. “We started clicking, finally figuring out what we needed to do. I know the potential I saw at the end is what I saw in the beginning.”
