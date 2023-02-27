CHS BHS Girls
Buy Now

Catoctin’s Taylor Smith (23) dribbles through the Brunswick defense on Monday night in the Cougars’ home playoff win.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

THURMONT — Thanks to a first-round bye, Catoctin’s girls basketball team had to wait 11 days to play its first postseason game on Monday.

Such a layoff can cause rust, but there was one benefit. The extra time allowed Cougars junior forward Grace Williams to get used to playing with a protective face mask after she suffered a broken nose in Catoctin’s regular-season finale against Walkersville.

In Photos: Catoctin girls face Brunswick in playoff action

1 of 30

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription