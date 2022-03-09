Since December, if not before, Catoctin girls basketball players have been talking about winning a state championship this season.
The Cougars had skilled and scrappy players and chemistry, so this goal wasn’t far-fetched. But a bounce here or there or a rare off day against the wrong opponent can completely crush a team with such hopes, ousting it from the playoffs before it even reaches the state championship game.
The risk of such a premature end came up after Catoctin suffered its first — and as it turned out, only — regular-season loss on Jan. 21, when Middletown beat the Cougars 46-43.
Scanning her team’s locker room after that defeat, Catoctin coach Amy Entwistle felt like she was looking at players who had just suffered a season-ending loss. She then had a request.
“I said, ‘Guys, all I’m asking is that we get to the final day,’” Entwistle said. “Because I absolutely want to maximize every minute and as much time as possible with them.”
Avoiding potentially disastrous stumbles throughout the postseason, the Cougars have made it to that final day.
Suiting up one last time this season, Catoctin players will take on Pikesville in Thursday’s Class 1A state championship game at 6 p.m. at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
The Cougars (23-2) will by vying for their program’s second state title, with the first one coming in 2006, so their long-stated goal is still within reach. But no matter what happens, players and coaches won’t have to deal with the shock of seeing a dream season come to an unexpectedly early end.
Entwistle, who also coached Catoctin’s 2006 state championship team, didn’t take such an opportunity for granted.
“I’m thankful I get one more opportunity for them to give me the best seat in the house,” Entwistle said after her team beat Fort Hill in Tuesday’s night’s state semifinals. “I know that I speak for our entire staff — it is so good for the soul, they are such awesome kids, and we just have a blast.”
Entwistle called her team a “special group.” It’s headed by seniors who, as sophomores, helped Catoctin reach the 2020 state quarterfinals, where the Cougars suffered a 59-57 overtime loss to Coppin Academy. Holdovers from that team, including Emma Wivell, Emily Williams and Paige Smith, recall that game all-too-vividly.
“Definitely my personal biggest heartbreak and biggest learning moment, probably in my whole life,” Williams said. “I know that seems dramatic, but it really was.”
With no chance to make amends for that setback as juniors last season, when there was no postseason because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cougars seniors had a one-track mind heading into this season.
“That game has kind of been a motivator for us,” Wivell said. “We experienced that and we looked at that and said we don’t want to ever have to feel that way after a game again.”
Catoctin’s closest brush with that kind of postgame anguish this season came after its loss to Middletown, a quality team it had beaten earlier in the season. While the Cougars lost to Urbana in the Central Maryland Conference championship game, its opponent was a Class 4A power. Facing such a strong team from a much bigger school at a larger venue (Hood College’s BB&T Arena) only helped prepare the Cougars for the postseason.
Catoctin’s trademark is tight man-to-man defense, which looks to disrupt an opponent’s offensive flow and create transition opportunities for its own offense. In the first quarter of Tuesday’s semifinals, Catoctin freshman Taylor Smith scored on back-to-back fast-break layups.
Next up for the Cougars is Pikesville (21-4), which is technically the defending Class 1A state champ after winning its first state crown in 2019. The Panthers reached the 2020 state semifinals but had their postseason run ended by the pandemic-related shutdown.
The Panthers, employing a stifling defense that contested shots, rolled to a 58-33 win over Forest Park in Tuesday’s other semifinal. Pikesville coach Michael Dukes told the Baltimore Sun this was the best defensive team he’s ever had.
Freshman Amori Jarrett led Pikesville with 18 points, while Jayda Mayles and Tykeisha Hill also helped fuel the win.
Catoctin and Pikesville had one common opponent this season, Francis Scott Key. The Cougars beat FSK 67-59 in their season opener on Dec. 7, and the Panthers beat the Eagles 68-47 in their first playoff game on March 1.
Catoctin’s postseason has included some obstacles. In Tuesday’s semifinals, the Cougars had periods where they committed turnovers, had trouble getting shots to fall, gave up offensive rebounds and had key players like Wivell get in early foul trouble.
But Entwistle saw improvement during the second half. Williams said halftime talks have rectified many early game problems for the Cougars throughout the season.
“We talk about what we need to do, we come out, we execute, and that’s just beautiful,” she said.
Having a motivating coach doesn’t hurt.
“I’ve spent four years, every practice, every game with her for my high school career,” Wivell said of Entwistle. “She really is like a second mom to me.”
Entwistle pointed out that this group was playing together long before they joined her high school program. She credited Catoctin Youth Association coaches for developing players who would ultimately lead their high school team to the state championship game.
“This journey has been a long journey, and it goes way beyond what I’ve done,” Entwistle said. “What you’re seeing is the product of something that started when they were really, really small, and I’m just getting to enjoy the end of it.”
