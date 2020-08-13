Like many kids his age, Mason Albright has an Instagram account where he shares images from his life.
Unlike many kids his age, the left-handed pitcher from Catoctin High got “hit up” on the photo-centric social media app by a prestigious school that touts itself online as “the world’s largest and most advanced multi-sport training and educational institution,” a place so big and renowned that it’s hosting the entirety of the WNBA season during the coronavirus pandemic.
Picture this: IMG Academy invited Albright on Instagram to enroll in Bradenton, Florida, for his senior year so he could continue his development as one of the country’s top prospects.
And last week, Albright decided that’s just what he would do.
He will matriculate there in early September, shortly after participating in yet another high-level baseball contest, the Perfect Game All-American Classic in Oklahoma City.
“I did not [expect this],” Albright said Tuesday, back home after a 10-day road trip that saw him take the mound in Alabama and Georgia. “This is a huge opportunity. I’m sure every kid in the country would love to have an opportunity to do this. I’m really blessed and grateful to be able to do this.”
Soon after the Instagram communication, Albright visited IMG and was predictably blown away. On 600 palm tree-dotted acres, the academy includes professional-grade facilities where future No. 1 overall draft picks, grand-slam champions and countless pro athletes have plied their trade in eight different sports.
Catoctin baseball coach Mike Franklin, calls IMG “a mecca for training,” a professional athlete factory.
Franklin, who has known Albright since he was a toddler, is sad to be losing such a talented, selfless player from his program. But there was no way he could fault Albright for heading south. Sure, the 17-year-old had spurned private-school offers over the years to remain at Catoctin, but IMG is simply in a class by itself.
Plus, at Catoctin, Franklin might’ve had to treat his prized pitcher with kiddie gloves next spring, so as not to risk the hurler’s future. Albright’s pitch count would’ve been monitored painstakingly. He probably would not have been allowed to run the bases. He might not have even been allowed to bat.
Now, IMG will handle all that goes with the rest of his high school rearing with a staff of experts.
“He’s gonna go down to Florida,” Franklin said, “and it’s like that Eminem song [‘Lose Yourself’]: You’ve got one shot to chase your dreams.”
Albright, a Virginia Tech commit, made the choice one day after his IMG visit — but he said it wasn’t as easy as that sounds. Attending IMG’s boarding school means he’ll spend most of the next nine months away from his family, and he ends his Catoctin career after just two years of varsity ball (his junior season in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19).
He said his decision was based on many factors, but he insisted the possibility of getting selected high in the Major League draft next spring was not among them.
“I don’t really think that affected it that much,” said Albright, who insists he doesn’t pay attention to hype surrounding his potential. “I was just more concerned about me possibly not getting to play in Maryland [as a senior]. The first half [of the school year] is already going to be virtual. We just really didn’t know what was going to happen.
“So we just felt like, me getting down there and being able to train there and do everything I need to do is just something that’s going to benefit me.”
Albright hopes to increase his strength while developing further as a pitcher in Florida. At 5-feet-11, 185 pounds, Albright’s fastball registers between 91-94 mph. Anyone who searches his name online can find videos of him humming a nasty assortment of pitches.
Franklin said Albright’s power is effortless. He also throws a slider and a change-up, and he has shown a knack for the nuances of the craft as he works — almost inevitably — before a cadre of scouts every outing.
“He has the best pitching mechanics I’ve ever seen,” Franklin said. “He’ll pop 91 on my radar, and it doesn’t even look like he’s throwing the ball.”
However, Franklin’s gushiness reaches a new level when he speaks of Albright’s work ethic, something that could help him thrive in IMG’s environment.
“All of the success and notoriety he got, he never stopped training, like he’s the worst player on the team,” Franklin said. “He’s that hungry to get better, and this is a kid who’s in the top one percent of the country.”
Albright said he’ll miss furthering his relationships at tight-knit Catoctin, where his baseball goals began to form long ago as he watched his older brother by 10 years, Catoctin grad Justin Albright, go on to a Division-I career at George Washington. So Mason Albright wants to see how far baseball can take him, and IMG is extremely well-equipped to help him find out.
“It was a tough decision to say I’m going to go away for my senior year and I won’t be able to live with my parents my last year before I set off for college,” he said. “If it’s what’s best for me, my parents were willing to do that, and I’m really grateful for that.”
NOTE: As a part of the Perfect Game All-American Classic, a collection of the top 55 high school baseball seniors in the country, Albright is raising money for pediatric cancer patients through the OK Kids Korral. To donate, visit perfectgamecares.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=1673.
